The Biden administration is doing something about the border

Amazingly, the Biden administration has recognized that there may be serious illegal activity along our southern border and has finally taken action.

Untold thousands of illegal aliens are crossing the border daily, and a huge increase in those numbers is expected when Title 42, which authorized border officials to turn back illegal migrants due to COVID-19 concerns, is set to expire by judicial fiat next week, thanks to the notorious U.S. district judge Emmet Sullivan.

Faced with the unfettered invasion impacting our nation, term-limited Arizona governor Doug Ducey has ordered the installation of a border barrier of stacked cargo containers topped with razor wire to fill in large gaps of President Trump's unfinished border wall.

With over a hundred thousand Americans dying from drug overdoses, mostly from China's fentanyl smuggled through open border areas, Biden's DOJ has decided to do something to save America from this scourge...by suing Ducey to stop the alleged illegal activity of building the barrier, and, better yet, to remove it.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens entering the country monthly, overburdening our welfare, schools, and medical systems? No problemo!

Untold numbers of young women illegally brought over the border for sex-trafficking? No problemo!

Massive amounts of illegal drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin smuggled daily, endangering our society? No problemo!

But a patriotic governor doing something that might be illegal in the administration's view to battle a bad situation? Biden's DOJ brings out the big guns and enforces the law on the lawless border...finally!

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY SA 2.0.