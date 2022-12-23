The beauty of Ron DeSantis in action

Is Ron DeSantis a national treasure, or what?

Here's what the press will undoubtedly claim is his latest "stunt," as reported by Bob Hoge at RedState:

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Governor Ron DeSantis can impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna for potential misconduct. At issue: do the mRNA jabs cause heart issues and were the manufacturers aware of the problem? The court wrote A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of Florida, to investigate crime, return indictments, make presentments, and otherwise perform all functions of a grand jury with regard to the offenses stated herein. As we reported, DeSantis argued in his petition to the court earlier this month that the Florida Department of Health “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ The NY Post reports: “​In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug​,” DeSantis said during a roundtable with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a number of scientists and physicians last week. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not​,” added DeSantis.

That's an issue that's on everyone's minds right now, the foremost issue from the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Were those hastily crafted anti-COVID vaccines, forced onto young people by state mandates, causing them to drop dead? And did these vaccine manufacturers, incentivized by the government directive shielding them from lawsuits, know all about it and not tell anyone? Because profits?

In a society that permits lawsuits over spilled coffee, that seems pretty much the kind of information the public is entitled to, not just because of the government mandates, but because so many young people are turning up dead and we're all supposed to take "no idea why" for an answer.

The federal government is the one that should be investigating this, but we all know why they aren't -- they are a swamp of special interests, with Democrat donations and lucrative consulting contracts the priorities that ensure these things stay buried.

But instead of nothing being done, the one-among-fifty governor of Florida, with his limited scope of power, has stepped in to get to the bottom of this, skillfully maneuvering the entire activity through the court system, thwarting the leftist lawyers trying to stop him.

As a result, there will be answers now, answers the public is looking for, with DeSantis appropriately tough in his rhetoric, telling Big Pharma they're going to deliver this information whether they like it or not.

What's beautiful about this is that it shows a marvelous pattern, a tapestry of great acts that have given the entire nation hope that something can be done.

DeSantis, after all, is the one who defied conventional wisdom a couple of years ago, with common sense, focusing on protecting Florida's vulnerable elderly population from COVID while defending the healthy population's need and right to earn a living by not shutting the entire state down into "lockdowns," which is literally a prison term.

DeSantis is the one who defied the pervy wokesters of Disney, defying their dishonest narrative about a law mandating that small children not be exposed to sex talk of any kind which the woke entertainment giant dishonestly claimed was a law called "never say gay." He not only knocked sense in them from the rhetorical side, he yanked their special tax status and dared them to move to a blue state.

DeSantis is also the guy who brilliantly managed Florida's hurricane damage this past year, getting blown out bridges back up ahead of time and under budget, and drawing great praise from the affected locals. Better still, he warned potential looters not to try any looting because, well, the local can shoot, and the implication there was that he wasn't going to stop them. That's the kind of language that prevents looting before it starts, and it did.

Lastly, DeSantis is the guy who pulled the "stunt" of shipping illegals to Martha's Vineyard as the local wokers screamed about it, drawing national attention to the open borders crisis that Joe Biden and his creepy cohorts won't do anything to stop. DeSantis, along with Texas's governor, Greg Abbott, put that issue front and center, just as the public wants, showing that there's more than one way to play the open borders game the Bidenites are playing.

What we see here is a guy who does things, a man of action, a person with his finger on the pulse of the country who always thinks of exactly the right thing to do to get the public the answers it wants or the results it needs. He's building up quite a bank of it now, the guy who doesn't talk, he takes action, even from the disadvantaged position of governor of just one state.

That's leadership, and a sign of a guy who knows how to use the power he has with the hand he's been dealt.

Now his achievements are piling up. Let's take note of this and keep it in mind as 2024 beckons because Ron DeSantis is emerging fast as a thing of beauty for the sane America that is still out there.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0