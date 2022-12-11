So Michelle Obama was behind Twitter's ban of Trump all along

Michelle Obama, wife of President Obama, was one of the Democrat outsiders who pressed Twitter to make the unprecedented move to ban President Trump, then a sitting United States president, from that company's platform.

That's the latest revelation from the latest installment of the Twitter files, done by independent journalist Michael Shellenberger.

According to Fox News:

Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter the day after former first lady Michelle Obama and others demanded the company "permanently" remove him, according to the newest "Twitter Files" installment. On Saturday, CEO Elon Musk and journalist Michael Shellenberger released the fourth batch of Twitter documents that show internal communications by the company’s executives between Jan. 6-8, 2021, including and shortly after the riot at the Capitol Building. Among the files, Shellenberger reported "internal and external pressure," including from the former first lady, fell onto the company calling for Trump to be banned from using Twitter. "Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technologies from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection," Obama wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter on Jan. 7.

Being good puppets for the Democrats, Twitter did as it was told, and banned the president of the United States, happily leaving Vlad Putin, the Taliban, Hezb'allah, Antifa, child porno purveyors, assorted child groomers, and Iran's mullahs to tweet their tweets without him.

Which pretty well puts paid to the line Michelle Obama has put out that she herself is outside politics, unambitious for the presidency herself, and only interested in high fashion, Hollywood movies and pop-tart singers.

Actually, she's very much into politics -- the politics of censorship of political opponents. Seems she can still only be proud for her country when an Obama is in the saddle, and some have speculated that her recent book tour is about more than raking in millions the better to decorate the palaces in Hawaii, Kalorama, or on Martha's Vineyard. She may be running for Trump's office.

Joel Gilbert, who's written a book on the matter, has a fascinating contribution for AT dated December 1 here.

Guess Twitter didn't dare consult its own policies when the dragon lady of the Obama empire was on the line.

What's vile here is that Michelle Obama ought not have any power nor influence whatsoever. She's somebody's wife, for heavensakes, she has no political nor expert qualifications, she certainly wasn't elected by voters, she's never run for office, and she would not have the power she has were it not for who she married.

But somehow they didn't dare cross her, and worse still, her interests resembled those of Herodias, demanding the head of Trump on a platter. It didn't matter to her that Putin or assorted perverts were out there tweeting happily, all that mattered was that the one guy who could beat her or some Democrat for office was out there and still dangerous to Democrat prospects. Republicans, see, are the only enemy to Democrats of this kind, everyone else is unimportant.

It's disgusting stuff and puts paid to the claim that she's outside politics. No, she's very much inside politics, playing like her ward-heeler pop, muscling Twitter, silencing opponents, and doing all possible to ensure Democrats' permanent power.

Who needs this? Put Michelle Obama on the stand before Congress and let her explain her censorship demand before a live audience.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0