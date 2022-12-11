« Democrats beclown themselves after Sinema jumps ship | So Michelle Obama was behind Twitter's ban of Trump all along »
December 11, 2022

In the Democrat dustbin lies a decorated Marine and Old Glory

By Olivia Murray

Shortly after news emerged that Biden and his cabinet of dunces had agreed to what might possibly be the most lopsided deal in history — Putin gets his notorious arms dealer, we get the America-hating, felonious druggie — Margarita Simonyan of the Russian state-controlled media mocked the trade, and eviscerated America for what is has become:

Simonyan laughs, as she details the U.S. government’s backwards priorities, which see our top officials actually make prisoner-exchange deals that don’t include a “decorated Marine covered in medals.”

She ends her monologue by declaring that America is a “nation that spits on its heroes” — but she’s only half right. Rather, a more accurate claim would be something along the lines of America being a nation that is at war with a crony and crooked political class, which does in fact spit on our heroes.

In an article posted yesterday to Todd Starnes’ website:

Moving day on Capitol Hill has caused a bit of an unpatriotic controversy.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) says he rescued an American flag that had been placed in a trash can. And he’s got the photographic evidence to back up his claim.

‘This is a WTF moment in the House of Representatives,’ Mast said during a Twitter video.

Mast, who lost both legs while serving in the U.S. Army, filmed [the] video showing an American flag and a POW-MIA flag stuffed into a garbage can labeled for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s congressional office.

See Starnes’ own tweet below:

Are you even surprised?

Since Obama’s ascension to the highest executive office, the anti-American rhetoric and sentiments of the Democrats has drastically escalated, and their disrespect for true American heroes could not be more blatant — but that doesn’t represent the American people.

The ethos of America is still one of patriotism, of Judeo-Christian morality and values, and reverent gratitude; even though the establishment certainly doesn’t steward American exceptionalism.

I find it ironic, that the American left (like Biden and his troupe), consistently assert the immorality of “Russia” — yet Simonyan, a pro-Russia media personality, recognizes a morality that Biden cannot: you never leave “a hero [Whelan] who suffered for his Fatherland” behind. It’s pathetic and wrong, and if even the “evil” Russians can see that, what does that say about the Democrats in charge?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.

