In the Democrat dustbin lies a decorated Marine and Old Glory

Shortly after news emerged that Biden and his cabinet of dunces had agreed to what might possibly be the most lopsided deal in history — Putin gets his notorious arms dealer, we get the America-hating, felonious druggie — Margarita Simonyan of the Russian state-controlled media mocked the trade, and eviscerated America for what is has become:

RUSSIAN TV MOCKS GRINER RELEASE, SAYING US CHOSE A BLACK LESBIAN DRUG ADDICT OVER DECORATED HERO AND SPY BECAUSE FUCK YOU

pic.twitter.com/7Kwu7d1xGY — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) December 9, 2022

Simonyan laughs, as she details the U.S. government’s backwards priorities, which see our top officials actually make prisoner-exchange deals that don’t include a “decorated Marine covered in medals.”

She ends her monologue by declaring that America is a “nation that spits on its heroes” — but she’s only half right. Rather, a more accurate claim would be something along the lines of America being a nation that is at war with a crony and crooked political class, which does in fact spit on our heroes.

In an article posted yesterday to Todd Starnes’ website:

Moving day on Capitol Hill has caused a bit of an unpatriotic controversy. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) says he rescued an American flag that had been placed in a trash can. And he’s got the photographic evidence to back up his claim. ‘This is a WTF moment in the House of Representatives,’ Mast said during a Twitter video. Mast, who lost both legs while serving in the U.S. Army, filmed [the] video showing an American flag and a POW-MIA flag stuffed into a garbage can labeled for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s congressional office.

See Starnes’ own tweet below:

We always knew this is what Democrats thought about our flag and our military heroes. Thank you, @RepBrianMast for exposing this disrespect. pic.twitter.com/74DLnSvMzd — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 10, 2022

Are you even surprised?

Since Obama’s ascension to the highest executive office, the anti-American rhetoric and sentiments of the Democrats has drastically escalated, and their disrespect for true American heroes could not be more blatant — but that doesn’t represent the American people.

The ethos of America is still one of patriotism, of Judeo-Christian morality and values, and reverent gratitude; even though the establishment certainly doesn’t steward American exceptionalism.

I find it ironic, that the American left (like Biden and his troupe), consistently assert the immorality of “Russia” — yet Simonyan, a pro-Russia media personality, recognizes a morality that Biden cannot: you never leave “a hero [Whelan] who suffered for his Fatherland” behind. It’s pathetic and wrong, and if even the “evil” Russians can see that, what does that say about the Democrats in charge?

