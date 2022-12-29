Politico calls Meghan Markle a narcissist, gets labeled ‘racist’

The nerve. Just because a D-list celebrity repeatedly thrusts herself into the public eye while pleading for privacy doesn’t make her a narcissist; and if you say so, you’re just a racist.

On December 26, Politico’s Joanna Weiss authored an opinion piece which opened with:

Narcissists had their moment in the sun. But in 2022, some of them got their comeuppance and some of them got worse: our disinterest.

Weiss honed in on people like Donald Trump and Kanye West — entirely predictable coming from a leftist writer — but apparently she had a stroke of objectivity, as she also noted Meghan Markle. Of course, I’d suspect a large number of conservative thinkers would agree with Weiss’ assessment, myself included. According to Weiss:

All of them [on the list] used attention as currency and ego as fuel, and were rewarded, for a time, with what they craved. We’re drawn to people who love themselves.

Weiss went on:

But somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of ‘Harry and Meghan,’ the new Netflix documentary series produced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex and filmed at their California mansion — which suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits.

Apparently though, Weiss betrayed the left’s groupthink, as enraged followers came out against the author, demanding an apology; some even designated her work as a “racist.”

Daily Mail reported on the backlash and noted that Christopher Bouzy, a tech entrepreneur who appeared in the production and is allied with the couple, declared Markle’s crime wasn’t narcissism, but rather defending herself “while being black.”

Bouzy also added this:

Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take. pic.twitter.com/YzQUD4YBnd — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 27, 2022

Weiss accepted Markle had “legitimate complaints” yet the Netflix project “wedged” those concerns between tremendous displays of self-absorption and elitism. Read below:

But the legitimate complaints are wedged between glamour [sic] shots, from footage of Meghan getting fitted for ballgowns to a vast collection of flattering photos and videos they took during their royal exit, apparently preparing for a photogenic tell-all.

And, as a result, “Even sympathetic critics have groused that there’s little new here, beyond the vanity.”

Funny enough and despite all the allegations of racism, apparently “Charles was reportedly unaware his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle was biracial upon meeting her[.]” That doesn’t quite jibe with Markle’s creative tales.

Regrettably, I’ve seen two clips of the “documentary” — the first being the dramatic “curtsy” scene on the couch, and the other a “candid” view into Harry and Meghan’s home office, where Meghan giddily says, “Beyoncé just texted. I still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Neither of these instances reflects anything but a shallow, self-obsessed vanity project. To be honest, I can’t imagine a more embarrassing scenario than publicly conveying I find my self-worth in the fact that I’m now on Beyoncé’s radar.

From the Daily Mail piece:

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix…. In an official statement at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope….’ They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help [them] share impactful content that unlocks action’.

Grand displays of designer clothes and luxury digs, and revived allegations of racism without proof don’t make for “impactful content that unlocks action” but what do I know?

Image: Rajasekharan Parameswaran, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.