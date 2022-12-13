« Sam Brinton’s testimony against sound psychiatric care unearthed, and his story is full of holes | 'Conservativism' is no longer enough; it's time for something new »
December 13, 2022

New York Times praises the 'most stylish' John Fetterman

By Monica Showalter

Like the swindlers who oozily persuaded the naked emperor in the Hans Christian Andersen story that he was wearing only the finest of garments, the New York Times has dished the flattery to Pennsylvania's senator-elect, John Fetterman over his sartorial choices in 'The 93 Most Stylish 'People' of 2022.' 

No, really.

Here's the paper's entry:

The senator-elect from Pennsylvania is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol.

Carhartt is a famous clothing label that features blue-collar utility clothing, which recently has been adopted by gangsta rappers and other Hollywood trendsetters.

Fetterman is a guy who dresses like this:

 

 

...and this...

 

 

 His wife likes to post pictures of him with half his head cut off, featuring only his clothes:

 

 

 

 

Some have compared him to "Lurch" and noted that he wears a hoodie to cover his neck lump, which might be there due to some medical issue or medical intervention:

 

 

But the bottom line is, it's not done for style, it's done as an act, to fool people into thinking he's so working class he can't think of anything else to wear. In reality, he was the cossetted son of a rich man who lived off his parents for more than 40 years of his life, so the sartorial choices are quite calculated.

He "won" his election in Pennsylvania with a questionable vote-rigging apparatus in his favor, and made Democrats happy. Now he strolls around like Lurch as he takes his Senate seat, wearing his hoodies and shorts as Mr. Working Class which is as fake as the emperor's new clothes.

Now the New York Times is flattering, just as the swindlers did the emperor, a move that isn't surprising, given what passes for high fashion these days. They are so dulled to basic aesthetics, and so willing to eat what's served to them by the weirdos of that trade that they can no longer distinguish good from bad in the 'looks' department. But they are attuned to politics and Fetterman's wokester politics makes their hearts sing. That's all this is about.

Thousands of schlubs wear the kind of clothing that Fetterman wears mainly because they don't give a darn what is said about them. Fetterman goes that route, and the Times want you to believe it is a trendy fashion statement.

Give us a break.

Image: Twitter screen shot

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com