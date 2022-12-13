New York Times praises the 'most stylish' John Fetterman

Like the swindlers who oozily persuaded the naked emperor in the Hans Christian Andersen story that he was wearing only the finest of garments, the New York Times has dished the flattery to Pennsylvania's senator-elect, John Fetterman over his sartorial choices in 'The 93 Most Stylish 'People' of 2022.'

No, really.

Here's the paper's entry:

John Fetterman The senator-elect from Pennsylvania is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol.

Carhartt is a famous clothing label that features blue-collar utility clothing, which recently has been adopted by gangsta rappers and other Hollywood trendsetters.

Fetterman is a guy who dresses like this:

Seriously: NYTimes names Pennsylvania's John Fetterman among the year's top 93 most stylish Americans. https://t.co/0RSApl0bFW pic.twitter.com/BW6nMlxkcs — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) December 12, 2022

...and this...

New York Times mocked for naming Fetterman among the year's 'most stylish' people https://t.co/pjfp31wiLt pic.twitter.com/m3QA013t7K — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2022

His wife likes to post pictures of him with half his head cut off, featuring only his clothes:

DC date night 💙 PA Senators in the house. 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/h9AjLSDyHg — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) November 15, 2022

Happy birthday @JohnFetterman! Incredibly thankful for your work as our Lt. Governor! I hope you like this picture without your head cut off pic.twitter.com/UX593N8t8G — NCCDC (@northchescodems) August 15, 2019

Some have compared him to "Lurch" and noted that he wears a hoodie to cover his neck lump, which might be there due to some medical issue or medical intervention:

Perhaps they're putting him on this list so he feels comfortable wearing a hoodie on the Senate Floor.



But the real reason Fetterman wears a hoodie is to hide a bulge on his neck. No, I'm not making this up. It's near the back on the right. https://t.co/LMjKGsPQCC — Braisk (@AlexanderBraisk) December 12, 2022

But the bottom line is, it's not done for style, it's done as an act, to fool people into thinking he's so working class he can't think of anything else to wear. In reality, he was the cossetted son of a rich man who lived off his parents for more than 40 years of his life, so the sartorial choices are quite calculated.

He "won" his election in Pennsylvania with a questionable vote-rigging apparatus in his favor, and made Democrats happy. Now he strolls around like Lurch as he takes his Senate seat, wearing his hoodies and shorts as Mr. Working Class which is as fake as the emperor's new clothes.

Now the New York Times is flattering, just as the swindlers did the emperor, a move that isn't surprising, given what passes for high fashion these days. They are so dulled to basic aesthetics, and so willing to eat what's served to them by the weirdos of that trade that they can no longer distinguish good from bad in the 'looks' department. But they are attuned to politics and Fetterman's wokester politics makes their hearts sing. That's all this is about.

Thousands of schlubs wear the kind of clothing that Fetterman wears mainly because they don't give a darn what is said about them. Fetterman goes that route, and the Times want you to believe it is a trendy fashion statement.

Give us a break.

Image: Twitter screen shot