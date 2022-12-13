Sam Brinton’s testimony against sound psychiatric care unearthed, and his story is full of holes

Who woulda thunk that a male homosexual sadist, who wears lipstick and women’s clothing in the professional work environment, and engages in “simulated bestiality” suffers from a mental health crisis?

In a piece published yesterday at The Daily Signal:

A licensed psychtherapist [sic] who testified against laws banning so-called conversion therapy says he warned Americans about Sam Brinton….

In a statement reported by the outlet, Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, Jr. said:

‘My colleagues and I warned lawmakers in California and Massachusetts, and the LGBT activist groups which were sponsoring him, about Sam Brinton’s ever-changing story about abuse he allegedly underwent in therapy because of his LGBT attractions… but nobody cared, so Brinton’s testimony about his alleged experience played a key role in the banning [of] legitimate practices across the nation.’

(Conversion therapy is a treatment based on the premise that sexual deviancy is in fact an aberration, and should be treated as a mental disorder or illness.)

Even pro-LGBTQ advocates and outlets are outing Brinton, willing to in fact, prioritize facts over feelings. Wayne Besen, a gay activist, dissected all of Brinton’s inconsistencies, and in a report published by LGBTQ Nation, Besen said:

The red flags regarding Brinton were overwhelming and obvious to all who cared to see them. Unfortunately, some of America’s top LGBTQ+ activists and organizations were willfully blind to Brinton’s shortcomings. These organizations, such as the Trevor Project and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), ignored clear warning signs and incontrovertible evidence because Brinton provided these groups with a seemingly perfect ex-gay survivor story to expose horrific conversion therapy practices and ideology.

When Brinton first emerged as a “survivor” his story detailed a childhood of abuse from a homophobic father, and an adolescence of “conversion therapy” which allegedly included exposure to gay pornography accompanied by electrocution, and torture by needles.

Besen, who defines the fight against conversion therapy as his “life’s mission”, had attempted to reach Brinton in an effort to verify the story, but found Brinton to be “oddly inaccessible.” Besen writes:

Why was Sam Brinton the only survivor of conversion therapy I’ve encountered since 1998 who refused to answer these questions? Not only had every other survivor provided this information willingly, but they were eager to fight back and shut down their own therapist or ‘ex-gay’ minister.

Although Brinton was unable to recall important details like names and locations, he could “picture” the offender in his “nightmares” and even remembered there were “seven King James Bibles” on the coffee tables.

As Dr. Nicolosi said, “Some of us warned long ago about his lies and behavior before it was popular, but Brinton’s story was too convenient for the narrative” — and therein lies the root of the issue. We’re living under a regime and in a leftist culture that is hellbent on forcing a false narrative, a nonexistent reality, in pursuit of a radical and wicked agenda. Our facts don’t care about their feelings, but their feelings don’t care about our facts.

Image: U.S. Department of Energy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.