Lesbian to be imprisoned for stating men can't be lesbians?

How could any sane person prepare himself for such a time as this?

Tonje Gjevjon, a Norwegian artist and lesbian, was recently informed that she was being investigated by the police for engaging in "hate speech" because of a Facebook post she made stating that men can't be lesbians. Gjevjon could spend up to three years in prison for stating an obvious, immutable truth.

Gjevjon wrote, "It's just as impossible for men to become lesbian as it is for men to become pregnant. Men are men regardless of their sexual fetishes."

Daring to question or criticize the trans community will get a person promptly and virulently attacked by trans activists, a particularly aggressive and noxious group. This seems especially true if you are a plain old garden-variety lesbian.

Gjevjon says she posted her Facebook message with the deliberate intention of shining a light on Norway's hate speech law, which was amended in 2020 to essentially make criticizing people who identify as transgender illegal.

In 2021, Gjevjon told Anette Trettebergstuen, a Labor Party politician, "I believe it is absolutely necessary to place biological sex as the basis in all contexts where sex has legal, cultural, or practical relevance, and that equating sex with gender identity has harmful, discriminatory consequences for women and girls — especially lesbians."

She then asked Trettebergstuen, "Will the equality minister take action to ensure that lesbian women's human rights are safeguarded, by making it clear that there are no lesbians with penises, that males cannot be lesbians regardless of their gender identity, and by tidying up the mess of the harmful gender policies left behind by the previous government?"

Trettebergstuen replied, "I do not share an understanding of reality where the only two biological sexes are to be understood as sex. Gender identity is also important." Say what? Trettebergstuen does not share an understanding of reality. That much is true.

The courageous Gjevjon also wrote in Klassekampen, a Norwegian daily newspaper, "I have stated that women are female, that lesbians do not have penises, that children should not be responsible for decisions they do not have the capacity to understand the scope of, and that no-platforming is harmful to democracy. For these opinions I have been canceled several times." She says she has been pushed out of the art community for her views, adding, "I was not prepared for the extent of how queer organizations, politicians and activists would demonize a lesbian artist who was not in step."

She should have been.

The concept of "woman" has been put through the ringer, pushed, prodded, and brutalized in recent years, to everyone's shame. In fact, the term has, literally, been redefined.

When a society reaches a point that it can't even agree on inarguable physical facts, it is near the point of no return. If we can't agree that males have penises and can't get pregnant, or that elephants are large mammals with tusks and a trunk, on what are we going to be able to agree?

If we all must play along with ridiculous banalities like "sex is something that is just arbitrarily assigned at birth," we might as well just pack it in now. It is not arbitrary. And God does the "assigning."

Where once we sought truth, we now seek only what makes us feel better about ourselves in the short term.

Progressives' defining characteristic is that they don't believe in definitions.

Men and women are indefinable, just like everything else. In fact, women can be men, and men can be women.

Chaos will reign.

What a drag.

Image via Pxhere.