Leaders, experts anticipating new and dangerous COVID-19 variant?

Reports indicating that COVID-19 cases are surging in China are causing concern that a potentially deadly new virus variant could emerge, even as genetic sequencing to detect and catch such a threat is dwindling. Unfortunately, the rest of the world is relatively blind to what exactly is taking place in China because its government is no longer releasing detailed Covid data. But the apparent spread has medical experts and political leaders in the U.S. and elsewhere worried about the possibility that yet another round of the disease could be on its way, due to the mutating virus.

Among them is Daniel Lucey, a fellow at the Infectious Diseases Society of America and professor at Dartmouth University’s Geisel School of Medicine. Lucey stated:

There will certainly be more omicron sub variants developing in China in the coming days, weeks and months, but what the world must anticipate in order to recognize it early and take rapid action is a completely new variant of concern. It could be more contagious, more deadly, or evade drugs, vaccines and detection from existing diagnostics.

He added that the world must prepare for such an eventuality so that vaccines, treatments and other necessary measures can be ready. (Yes, the vaccines have worked so well thus far. As have the other “necessary” measures.)

China seems to spit out heinous viruses like a Pez-dispenser distributes candy. It would be nice if the U.S. stopped funding their efforts.

Ironically and sadly, the truth is that many of our progressive rulers seem to be longing for the “good ol’ days” of coronavirus lockdowns, social distancing, and dramatically reduced human activity. And unchallenged control of their constituents. Some, such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have openly lauded the Chinese government. Antifa and BLM members surely wax nostalgic for the heady days of the 2020 riots. And many Gen Z’ers, current and aspiring Marxists, and garden-variety lazy slugs similarly long for the time when there was a built-in, airtight excuse for not working.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.