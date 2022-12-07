It’s time for the Commonality Movement

“For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.” –President John F. Kennedy

JFK delivered the above quote during a commencement address at American University in June 1963. His target audience was Nikita Khrushchev and the Cold War Soviet leadership in the Kremlin. But in the 21st Century, we could easily direct his comments at those who promote the decades-old Diversity Movement. Thanks to “diversity” and “woke politics,” JFK-style Democrats are now unwelcome, and have largely been purged from the Democratic Party.

The Diversity Movement thrives on creating conflict between racial, ethnic, and other groups. Instead of bringing people together by emphasizing our common humanity and hopes for our children’s future, Diversity disciples advocate for Critical Race Theory, which revs up antagonism against those whom the EEOC classified as “White.” The justification is the effort to make up for the sins of other “Whites” long dead.

The fallout from government-sanctioned discrimination disguised as Affirmative Action, Diversity, Inclusion, and numerous other euphemisms is continuous friction between “protected classes” and “Whites” (especially “White” males). The goal isn’t to bring groups together. That would be very bad for Diversity Consultants’ businesses. And what a lucrative business it is… fees for “top Diversity and Inclusion speakers” range from $10,000 to $75,000 per event!

Image: Coming together by rawpixel.com.

The U.S. Supreme court is reportedly poised to end affirmative action with respect to racial preferences in college admissions. I submit that this does not go far enough; the affirmative action ban should extend to gender preferences and any other preference that isn’t based on merit and the credentials of the applicant. The Left will predictably counter by attacking legacy admissions (admitting children of alumni, while relaxing academic requirements for them). I submit that legacy preferences should go as well. We can’t advance a meritocracy as long as carveouts remain for an elite class.

The result of affirmative action is animosity between favored groups and those who aren’t given a leg up. This situation is fine only for “Diversity and Equity” consultants, as well as government bureaucrats who administer these programs. Let’s call it job security for these folks. So, they continue the conflict, stir the pot, call for more diversity and equity programs, and repeat the cycle ad infinitum. In the words of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

We, as Americans of all races, need to come together and oppose the Diversity Movement’s relentless promotion of preferences for all officially-approved “protected classes.” All that should matter is consideration of one’s credentials and skills as they relate to college admissions or employment. The alternative media should take the lead by promoting stories of common values and aspirations across various groups. Things will improve only after we de-emphasize the differences that divide us and instead follow JFK’s advice and focus on our common humanity.

Michael A. Bertolone, M.S., is a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. His eBook The War on Equality: How Equity is Destroying Our Society is available on Amazon.