Hunter Biden's babymama petitions court to 'benefit' kid with Biden name

Well, well, well. Seems that word has gotten out even in the hinterlands that the last name of 'Biden' has its "benefits."

That's the news as Hunter Biden's Arkansas babymama, Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper, filed a petition with the courts to change her baby's last name to 'Biden' as part of her paternity suit against Hunter Biden, who had been ordered by an Arkansas judge to make child support payments.

According to Newsweek:

The mother of one of Hunter Biden's children this week requested that an Arkansas court change the young girl's last name to Biden, saying that having the name "would greatly impact and preserve her legacy as a member of the Biden family."

It went on to add:

[Lunden's attorney, Clinton] Lancaster previously stated that Roberts, a native of Arkansas, met Biden while she lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for him. Roberts gave birth to a girl in August 2018 and filed a paternity suit against Biden in May 2019. In January 2020, a judge declared that a DNA test proved with "near scientific certainty" that Biden was the father of the child, and temporary child support was agreed upon by the parties. Tuesday's filing noted the prominence of the Biden family, including the fact that the child's grandfather is the current president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Which is a rather loaded argument, actually.

What she seems to be saying with this petition is that she knows what the Biden family is famous for, which is influence-peddling, trading off the family name for big-dollar gains, through no-show jobs, board seats, painting sales and other emoluments, all because of that proximity to "the big guy," to use Hunter's term found in his emails from his abandoned laptop.

Hunter Biden certainly has paved the way on this, but so have the other Biden family members, such as Biden's brother James, who has come under federal scrutiny for his use of the family name for corrupt activities, too. It's very profitable to be a Biden, and Biden will give his "word as a Biden" to seal that sort of deal, as that's the family business, and for that matter, the Biden priority as president.

The money-for-nothing aspect of it is amazing.

Hunter's a former Navy officer who was thrown out of the Navy for cocaine use and was seemingly unemployable on his own merits. Somehow, that never hurt his capacity to make money -- through no-show jobs on the boards of energy companies such as Ukraine's corruption-plagued Burisma, drawing $50,000 a month for that, along with various enterprises linked to red China's oligarchs, and now through his blow-pipe paintings based on his suddenly discovered artistic ability. He is reportedly earning him as much as $500,000 a pop for those oeuvres, from anonymous buyers, an amount even elite artists do not make.

The arts community has notice the oddness of it, with one actual artist, Rod Webber, having the gumption to spray "D-A-D-D-Y" on the wall of a New York gallery where the $500,000 Biden paintings were to be displayed, creating a performance art piece out of it. I wrote about that here.

Even more important, Hunter himself has admitted that his name has been a useful device for big dollar payouts. According to a sit-down interview he gave with ABC News, cited on NBC:

When asked if he would have been given the board position on Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, if his last name was not Biden, [Hunter Biden] conceded, "probably not." "I don't know. I don't know. Probably not, in retrospect," he said. "But that's — you know — I don't think that there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn't Biden."

Well, now the stripper Hunter knocked up wants a piece of that action from her babydaddy, to ensure that junior gets a cut, too.

As her petition read:

The court document filed said "the child would benefit from carrying the Biden family name, just like her father and other family members."

So word's out what the Bidens are about even to a former stripper raising Hunter's child in Arkansas, and this woman is not stupid.

If the judge says 'yes' it will be an implicit admission that the Biden name is all about influence-peddling benefits, getting a snoot in the trough while the getting's good.

All about the money, honey. Pity that poor kid with a family like that.

Image: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0