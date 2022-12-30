What we know now: The CIA and FBI have been corrupt for seventy years

On December 26, Lew Rockwell wrote a column about Tucker Carlson's December 15 program in which he discussed the most recent batch of documents that relate to the JFK assassination. Some are still withheld by the State Department. Why? Carlson said he had spoken to someone familiar with the remaining documents, who told him unequivocally that the CIA was indeed involved with the killing of Kennedy. We all know the basics — that within forty-eight hours of the assassination, Jack Ruby had killed Lee Harvey Oswald on camera. Oswald was himself killed shortly thereafter. We were told that Oswald was the lone assassin despite volumes of evidence that showed that that could not have been true.

A week after the assassination, Lyndon Johnson chose thirteen men to "investigate" the crime. They were called the Warren Commission after Chief Justice Earl Warren. Who were these men? One of them was Allen Dulles, a former director of the CIA, who had been fired by Kennedy two years earlier after the Bay of Pigs fiasco. It was Dulles who had founded MK-ULTRA, a top-secret CIA project in which the agency conducted hundreds of clandestine experiments — sometimes on unwitting U.S. citizens — to assess the potential use of LSD and other drugs for mind control, information-gathering, and psychological torture. Though Project MK-ULTRA lasted from 1953 until about 1973, details of the illicit program didn't become public until 1975, during a congressional investigation into widespread illegal CIA activities within the United States and around the world.

Also on the commission was Richard Helms. Helms was the official liaison to the CIA and soon to become its director. Neither of these men ever told the others on the Commission that they ran MK-ULTRA, nor did they ever reveal that psychiatrist Dr. Louis Joylon "Jolly" West, mentioned in Rockwell's column, was one of their assets, who was probably a psychopath himself; he experimented on people, often without their knowledge, using LSD and other drugs in conjunction with hypnosis. West had visited Jack Ruby in prison, alone, and then announced that Ruby was certifiably insane. None of the other psychiatrists who had previously examined Ruby came to that conclusion, but after West visited him, he did appear to have suffered a psychotic break. One theory is that West somehow created that psychotic break; Ruby could never speak sensibly again.

Eventually, numerous other illicit activities of the CIA and FBI came to light — COINTELPRO, for example, an infiltration program very much like what the current FBI has mounted. Agents infiltrated groups they believed to be subversive, like the Black Panthers in the 1960s, the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys under Joe Biden, and perhaps incite them to commit crimes. For example, the FBI planned the Whitmer kidnapping and recruited some easily manipulated men to carry it out. January 6, 2021 was most likely a CIA-orchestrated event, Ray Epps likely a CIA or FBI asset.

A.G. Merrick Garland eschews going after criminal illegal migrants and violent rioters of Antifa and BLM and instead goes after parents who show up at school board meetings to oppose pornographic curricula. He arrests people who peacefully protest at abortion facilities but not those who set pregnancy centers on fire. To Garland, these are subversives. The programs that CIA doctors like West involved themselves in were usually funded by virtuous-sounding outfits that are actually CIA fronts. Joylon West, the psychiatrist, operated as an asset for the CIA for nearly thirty years. He is likely responsible for many deaths.

The truth of what the CIA and FBI had been up to for decades came to light in 1975. Senator Frank Church chaired the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, known informally as the Church Committee. It was tasked with investigating alleged illegal activity by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and National Security Agency (NSA). Abuses including assassination plots in foreign countries and widespread surveillance and harassment of political activists and public figures in the United States were uncovered. The committee's recommendations led to reforms such as the creation of congressional committees to oversee intelligence activities and an executive order banning assassinations.

The Church Committee was a very big deal and allegedly led to major reforms, but, given what we know now, the FBI's and CIA's fabrication of the Russia Hoax at Hillary Clinton's bidding and all that it entailed, nothing changed. They have clearly facilitated election fraud — they helped create a coup that brought down a president, just as they did in 1963. Illegal acts abound, like the raid on Mar-a-Lago, phony impeachments, suppressing any speech that deviates from the official narrative, on COVID, vaccines, elections, LGBT issues, etc. Our FBI and CIA are as crooked now as they were in the 1950s and 1960s. They consider themselves to be above the law and have no respect for our Constitution.

Much of this dot-connecting comes from a terrific 2019 book, Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties by journalist Tom O'Neill. O'Neill began his study of the Manson murders in1999; the book is the result of twenty years of investigation. He learned that the CIA asset/psychiatrist Louis Joylon West, for example, was in Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco at the same time as Charles Manson lived there, recruiting girls for his infamous "family" (1967-68). West went there to "study" the effects of LSD on the thousands of young people who moved there during the "summer of love." Manson and his "girls" used LSD and other drugs around the clock. They all visited the Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic on an almost daily basis. The clinic was a no-judgment place that treated overdoses, STDs, etc. West, the CIA asset, ran a drug hangout around the corner in which grad students "observed" the behaviors of the "hippies." West's obsession was to discover if humans could be made to commit violence without any memory of it and to learn if he could implant false memories using drugs and hypnosis. Did West and/or the clinic provide the drugs? He claimed to have succeeded on both counts. Both the free clinic and West's hangout house were funded by CIA fronts. Read the book. There is so much more to suggest the use and abuse of unwitting subjects who were victims of West's and the CIA's skullduggery.

The assassination of JFK was as traumatic a shock to the nation as the Manson murders that happened six years later. Those of us who are old enough remember those events clearly; they are imprinted on our psyches. But we could never have imagined that there was a common thread that linked them all together: CIA and FBI corruption.

Sure, we've seen films like Three Days of the Condor, the Bourne films, Clear and Present Danger, and the documentary A Thousand Pieces. There are likely many others that we may have assumed were pure fiction, but the FBI and CIA corruption in those movies was based on bits and pieces of the truth. What these agencies did, have done, throughout the last seventy years was from the outset illegal and unconstitutional, yet they did these things and continue to this day to operate outside the law with impunity.

When those fifty-one former intel agents wrote and signed that letter published in the NYT averring that the Hunter Biden laptop was "Russian disinformation," we all should have known that they were lying and that they knew that what they were saying was not true. They thought nothing of publishing that lie; a few to this day say they are proud that they prevented Trump's re-election. Bottom line? The entire D.C. establishment is corrupt to its core. Nothing demonstrates that more than the passage of the horrific, traitorous omnibus bill. That, more than anything else of recent weeks, proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the swamp cares not one bit about the American people. These people are intentionally spending us into incalculable debt in order to line their own pockets. Lobbyists win, we lose, probably always with the help of the FBI and the CIA.

Surely there are fine and honest people within both agencies, but unless they choose to become a whistleblower, they are voiceless. They do their jobs honestly but are often thwarted by the higher-ups who run the place. Both agencies collaborated to suppress the truth of the Biden family corruption, notably Biden's collusion with both China and Ukraine in order to enrich his family. Frank Gaffney believes that Biden is a "controlled asset" serving China.

Our beloved United States is no longer a representative republic; we have been lulled into an authoritarian corrupt version of socialism, thanks in part to the corruption of the CIA and the FBI.

Image via Pixabay.