How can the Anti-Defamation League bash Trump while promoting Al Sharpton?

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published recently the following condemnation of Donald Trump's meeting with white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes: "Trump's willingness to associate with figures who have repeatedly spread antisemitic and white supremacist tropes is deeply concerning and has not gone unnoticed by extremists."

While I have zero use for white nationalists, I am willing to believe that Trump really did not know who Fuentes was because Fuentes is a Hispanic name and white supremacists regard Hispanics as no "whiter" than Jews or Black people. "According to Fuentes, he is of Mexican descent via his paternal ancestors," so yes, we now have a genuine Mexican white supremacist, but this is not something that most people would expect.

The ADL's "concern" does not, however, seem to extend to its own association with the prominent racist and anti-Semite Al Sharpton. The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt (picture here for comparison) appears to be toward the right of this picture, while Sharpton is at the microphone. Greenblatt said, "I want to thank Reverend Al Sharpton and Janet Murguía for helping to organize this event today, and I want to thank all of my colleagues for coming out." The idea of any person thanking Sharpton for anything is just as astounding as the discovery of a white supremacist with a name like "Fuentes."

Here is what Jeff Dunetz has to say about Sharpton:

It was his second anti-Semitic pogrom in four years. A quarter-century ago, December 8, 1995, Al Sharpton incited the violent fire-bombing of the Jewish-owned Freddy's Fashion Mart in Harlem, causing the deaths of Angelina Marrero, Cynthia Martinez, Luz Ramos, Mayra Rentas, Olga Garcia, Garnette Ramautar, and Kareem Brunner — the seven victims of the massacre.

Brunner was an African-American security guard whom Sharpton's people depicted as a "cracker lover," the Black racist counterpart of what white racists call a "Negro-lover," although "Negro" is not exactly the word they use.

Sharpton depicted the store's owner as a "white interloper," while Sharpton's followers depicted people in the store as "traitors" and "Uncle Toms." To this they added, "Burn down the Jew store!," much as Ku Klux Klansmen were well known for burning Black churches, homes, and businesses in neighborhoods the Klan viewed as "whites only." A deranged individual then acted on the arson threat, with the consequences depicted above. Sharpton's followers also used the phrases "bloodsucking Jews" and "Jew bastards," to which they added, "Don't give the Jew a dime."

Sharpton also lied about Duke University lacrosse players raping a Black woman, the same way he lied about some men in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. raping Tawana Brawley, for which he was found guilty of defamation. He also was involved in the Crown Heights riots, in which a Jew was murdered, and he has used some very interesting language for Caucasians in general ("white interlopers"), Jews in particular ("diamond merchants"), Asians ("Chinamen"), LGBT people ("Greek homos" and "punk faggot"), and even Black people he does not like ("yellow n‑‑‑‑‑‑").

This is the individual with whom the head of the ADL appeared while thanking him openly for organizing an event. If we use the ADL's own words regarding Trump and Fuentes, "Jonathan Greenblatt's willingness to associate with figures who have repeatedly spread antisemitic and other racist and homophobic tropes is deeply concerning and has not gone unnoticed by extremists," including the kind who are willing to burn down stores owned by people of religions and ethnicities they do not like.

Democrat Senate Leader Endorses Sharpton

The next time friends, family members, and other associates demand of you, "How could you vote for Donald Trump in 2020?," here is a good answer. There is a lot about Trump I do not like, including his poor choices in some of the people with whom he associates (e.g., Kanye West), plus his apparent tendency to tweet first and think later. As matters stood in 2020, however, Trump looked like the better choice, noting the Democrat party's open promotion of well known racists and anti-Semites. As but one example, Nancy Pelosi endorsed Rashida Tlaib, who praised convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Jews with a bomb in Israel and tried to murder more, over another Democrat in the primary.

That alone is a strong argument for voting straight R for House, Senate, and president. Dunetz shows why Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is another. "At a time like this, we need Reverend Al like never before. ... Lift your glasses to the birthday of the great and wonderful Rev. Al Sharpton." We need Al Sharpton about as much as we need the Ku Klux Klan, as depicted by Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.): "The Klan is needed today as never before, and I am anxious to see its rebirth here in West Virginia." Come to think of it, Byrd, unlike Sharpton, never actually went so far as to whip up fatal violence against people whose race or religion he did not like, although his mentor, Theodore Bilbo (D-Miss.), was alleged credibly to have incited racist violence against Black people to keep them from voting.

Our Fearless Leader with Prominent Racist and Anti-Semite

Senator Schumer is far from the only prominent Democrat to appear with Al Sharpton. Here is President Biden giving an interview to Mr. "Diamond merchants and white interlopers." Here is Biden with Sharpton again, and Sharpton in the White House with Biden and Vice President Giggles. I am sure that, had Donald Trump invited the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan to the White House, the entire country (except for the KKK) would have demanded his resignation, and rightly so, but here is Barack Obama with Sharpton in the White House. Obama, in fact, invited this prominent racist and anti-Semite to the White House more than a hundred times.

The Democrats cannot credibly ask any decent American for his vote while they swarm around Al Sharpton and his racist and anti-Semitic hate group (as demonstrated by its conduct at Freddy's Fashion Mart, the National Action Network was not involved with Tawana Brawley or Crown Heights) like flies around garbage. Any Republican who needs the kind of Caucasian vote that somebody like Andrew Anglin, David Duke, or Nicholas Fuentes can deliver does not need my vote, and he does not need yours. Any Democrat who needs the kind of Black vote Sharpton can deliver does not need the vote of what Sharpton or his followers have called "bloodsucking Jews," "white interlopers," "Chinamen," "Greek homos," "punk faggots," or "yellow n‑‑‑‑‑‑."

If we return to the original issue of Jonathan Greenblatt lending the ADL's name, reputation, and credibility to this individual, the ADL is clearly losing its relevance and deserves to be succeeded by the Jewish Leadership Project.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Al Sharpton. Credit: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).