Biden Justice Department's Vanita Gupta admits to targeting pro-lifers as payback for Supreme Court ruling on Roe

The Department of Justice's associate attorney general, Vanita Gupta, the number three offical at that agency, loudly vowed at her confirmation hearing to serve an an impartial, non-partisan official, following revelations of a string of vile tweets directed at Republicans.

Well, hyuk, hyuk, she fooled 'em good.

Here she is, the former partisan radical activist, laughing up her sleeve at all those boobs in the Senate who actually believed her when she claimed she would execute her DoJ job as non-partisan, getting the confirmation she needed to assume her post:

The Justice Department has been targeting pro-life activists through the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act as a response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gupta delivered remarks at the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division’s 65th Anniversary earlier this month. The associate attorney general described the overturn of Roe v. Wade as a “devastating blow to women throughout the country” that took away “the constitutional right to abortion” and increased “the urgency” of the DOJ’s work—including the “enforcement of the FACE Act, to ensure continued lawful access to reproductive services.”

So, crisis pregnancy centers are being vandalized and burned, and churches are being attacked, and all she's willing to do is target pro-life activists, in junk cases, for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances for arrest. She's scored 26 notches in her lipstick case for that one, while utterly ignoring the violent and real violations of the act coming from the other side.

One such example of her 26 scalps is the case of Mark Houck, a pro-life rosary-sayer who got into an altercation with a clinic "escort" in front of an abortion clinic, after the latter began shouting at and intimidating and violating the space of his 12 year-old son. It happened several years ago, and even Pennsylvania's woke prosecutors declined to prosecute the case because it was so flimsy. But Vanita Gupta, enraged at the decision on Roe, had a partisan agenda, and instead of prosecute the leftist clinic escort who got in the child's face (turns out he had quite a previous rap sheet), which also would have been applicable under the FACE act, she sent in the SWAT team with 15 squad cars to haul Houck away in front of his terrified kids. I wrote about that travesty here.

Now she's admitting she did her targeting because she was angry about Roe.

It falls into line with Gupta's histories as that of a radical leftist activist on a variety of matters, and her grotesque history of lying, which disgusted even Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, who refused to vote for her confirmation on those grounds: Her testimony to the Senate was "the loosest possible interpretation of her oath to deliver honest testimony," McConnell said.

Sen. Ted Cruz called her “extreme partisan advocate” and an ideologue.

With a history like this, as I noted here earlier:

...who is to argue with him?

Even if she weren't a known liar, the important thing here is that what she is doing is illegal, activism disguised as justice, revenge justice, selective justice, partisan justice, little different from what Daniel Ortega or Vlad Putin like to do.

Where are her prosecutions of the crisis pregnancy center bombers and church vandals? Why didn't she also prosecute the clinic escort who got into Houck's face, which is very much a violation of the FACE act which is what Houck was accused of?

Laws to her don't matter, just the exertion of power to advance her activist aim. If this snickering about selectively targeting pro-life activists because she didn't like a Supreme Court decision isn't an impeachable offense, what is? The incoming congressional House has got its work cut out for them, given the consistent pattern of selective prosecution based on things she doesn't like in the news, as well as dereliction of duty and politicized incompetence seen in her failure to enforce civil rights laws regarding freedom of religion and the First Amendment. She doesn't understand those things, all she understands is partisanship.

But her oozy promises to do her job in a non-partisan manner remain, along with the gullibility of Lisa Murkowski who voted to confirm her even as other Republicans warned about her.

"I apologize for the kind of coarse language I have used in the past," Gupta said, noting that in her career she has worked with members of different parties and in the future would respectfully work with others despite having policy disagreements. "My hope is that you will take that as genuine and authentic," she said.

Of course she did. Any lie to get the job and her hands on the levers of power. Now she's not even trying to hide it, snickering away to her DoJ colleagues about her politicized prosecutions. Time to throw this one out.

Image: UDC David A Clarke, School of Law, via Flickr (cropped) // CC BY-SA 2.0