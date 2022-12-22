Exposed: Vogue-celebrated ‘queer’ artist snagged in a child predator sting

In the aftermath of the August 25, 2020 events in Kenosha which saw a young Kyle Rittenhouse kill two and maim a third, a joke went around, mocking the prevalence of depravity on the left. It went something like this: Where can you fire three rounds into a crowd and hit a pedophile, a domestic abuser, and a gun-toting felon? Answer? A BLM riot.

Well, color me surprise (not), when I read the headline below:

‘Non-binary queer’ artist featured in Vogue for LGBT art arrested for arranging rape of a 9-year-old boy and sharing child porn[.]

He is Efrem Zelony-Mindell (ZM), and he’s a darling on the left. Time and again, high-profile media outlets and leftwing journalists have lionized ZM; he’s also written for publications like Huffington Post and Vice. In an interview for Forbes, contributor Adam Lehrer introduced ZM like this:

As a general rule, I am opposed to applying clichéd terms like ‘polymath’ to the creative people that I write about. But when it comes to Efrem Zelony-Mindell, I find myself fighting the use of that particular term more than I normally would. A curator, writer, and artist, Zelony-Mindell has one of the sharpest and most unique eyes in the contemporary New York art underground, not to mention a literary and poetic point of view on aesthetics that he imbues into all of his work. … Zelony-Mindell has cultivated an eye for the opaque and the bewildering art and images that nonetheless bristle with meaning and contemporary dialog.

Lehrer ends his introduction with a quote from ZM:

I think people need a supportive opportunity to make up their own decisions and be affirmed in knowing that their own feelings and interpretations of things, art specifically, aren’t wrong.

Affirmed — and there we have it.

Speaking in generalities, people who wind up caught in child predator stings don’t one day wake up thinking, ‘Today I’ll flip my whole life upside down and make arrangements to rape a drugged child’ — these are the accusations leveled against ZM.

Outcomes such as those listed above are common, and overwhelmingly grow out of behaviors and desires that initially don’t involve children — but encouraging, or “affirming” aberrant lifestyles lays the framework for grotesque perversions of sexual relations ought to be. It is a descension into the pits of depravity.

It is the perfect example of the snowball effect: tolerance, acceptance, and affirmation create an environment ripe for the flakes to accumulate, eventually turning into a monstrosity of a snowball, barreling towards a guaranteed end of widespread destruction.

