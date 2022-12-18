England’s migrant transformation is even bigger than America’s

England, once the bastion of Western liberty, is rapidly becoming a Muslim-dominated nation, which bodes ill for all who live there. The seeds for this, believe it or not, began with America’s revolution when Parliament rejected inherent rights.

Beginning in the 1760s, as the British began to clamp down on Colonial America, Americans complained that it was denying them their rights under the Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights of 1689, which contains ideas many will find familiar (separation of the executive and the legislative, the right to bear arms, free elections, etc.). Parliament, however, was so intent upon quashing the upstart colonists that it declared that the Bill of Rights applied only to the king and placed no limits on Parliament.

At that moment, Britain ceased to be a free country. Instead, it existed at the whim of a Parliament that theoretically embraced ancient ideas of British liberty but, in fact, was unconstrained by either rules or inherent rights vested in citizens rather than the government.

Through the 19th century, Parliament still acted as if such rights existed but, with post-WWII era socialism, England became a soft totalitarian nation. It was easy, beginning in the 1990s, to allow virtually unchecked immigration into Britain from Britain’s former colonies, many of which were majority Muslim. In 2015, the floodgates opened when the EU, under Angela Merkel, invited North Africa and the Middle East to invade Europe.

Image: 140,000 Muslims attend an Eid celebration in Birmingham, England. YouTube screen grab.

The result of England’s stealth totalitarianism is plain for all to see: Britain is becoming a Muslim-majority country. Giulio Meotti discusses the results of leftist fealty to multiculturalism in a detailed essay:

The most popular name among those born in England in 2022 is Mohammed. Fewer than half the people in England and Wales are now Christian, the recent census revealed, with atheism and Islam gaining ground. For the first time since the 7th century AD, England is no longer majority-Christian. That was 1,300 years ago, when the islands were converted from paganism to Christianity. In 2011, in the previous census, Christians numbered 59% of the population. Now, they number 46%. [snip] Here is the situation today in major British cities and boroughs. The total population is listed on the left, the Islamic percentage, in parentheses: Birmingham, population 1,149,000: (29.9%)

Leeds, 792,000: (7.8%)

Sheffield: 584,000: (10.3%)

Bradford: 536,000 (30.5%)

Manchester: 553,000 (22.3%)

Bristol: 467,000 (6.7%)

Cardiff: 357,000 (9.3%)

Leicester: 357,000 (23.5%)

Nottingham: 331,000 (12.2%)

Newcastle: 315,000 (10.3%)

Blackburn with Darwen: 148,000 (35%)

Fenland: 101,000 (12.2 %)

Luton: 218,000 (32.9%)

Slough: 164,000 (29.4% )

Watford: 96,000 (13%)

Pendle: 91,000 (26%)

Oldham: 237,000 (24.3%)

Rochdale: 211,000 (18.8%)

Kirklees: 438,000 (19%)

Barking and Dagenham: 211,000 (24.4%)

Brent: 331,000 (21.4%)

Newham: 352,000 (34.8%)

Redbridge: 303,000 (31.3%)

Tower Hamlets: 319,000 (39.9%)

Westminster: 261,000 (20%)

The result is that Muslim-driven sectarian violence is rising, with Muslims attacking Christians and Hindus.

As Peter Hammond concluded in Slavery, Terrorism & Islam: The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat, when an immigrant Muslim population reaches a certain percentage, it’s game over for the preexisting culture. The conclusions in Hammond’s book are most frequently summarized as follows:

As long as the Muslim population remains around or under 2% in any given country, they will be for the most part be regarded as a peace-loving minority, and not as a threat to other citizens. [snip] At 2% to 5%, they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups, often with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs. [snip] From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature halal on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply. [snip] At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves (within their ghettos) under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islamists is to establish Sharia law over the entire world. When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris, we are already seeing car burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam, with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam. [snip] After reaching 20%, nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues…. [snip] At 40%, nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare.... [snip] From 60%, nations experience unfettered persecution of non-believers of all other religions (including non-conforming Muslims), sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia law as a weapon, and jizya, the tax placed on infidels…. [snip] After 80%, expect daily intimidation and violent jihad, some state-run ethnic cleansing, and even some genocide, as these nations drive out the infidels, and move toward 100% Muslim…. [snip] 100% will usher in the peace of ‘Dar-es-Salaam’ — the Islamic House of Peace. Here there’s supposed to be peace, because everybody is a Muslim, the Madrasses are the only schools, and the Koran is the only word…. [snip] Unfortunately, peace is never achieved, as in these 100% states the most radical Muslims intimidate and spew hatred, and satisfy their blood lust by killing less radical Muslims, for a variety of reasons.

We’re no longer at the point where we ask, “Whither England?” Instead, the statement is “wither England.”

By the way, Muslims are among the millions crossing our now-broken and open Southern border.