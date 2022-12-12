Dr. Huff exposes Fauci on the lab leak

Former Eco Health Vice President Andrew Huff, who worked with the Chicoms at Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, has authored a new book, The Truth About Wuhan, that exposes the conduct by Anthony Fauci and other American officials, who, without doubt, provided American funds for gain of function research on the COVID virus. They then covered up that what was made in the Wuhan Lab was released, intentionally or accidentally, causing the world pandemic and millions of deaths and injuries. Dr. Huff is right to claim that his book exposes the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11.”

Red State had been on the gain of function scandal as early as May 2021 and was one of the first to write about it. It’s no wonder, then, that Red State’s Bob Hoge offers a good, brief summary of the key information in Dr. Huff’s Book, along with his own commentary. The following is my summation and commentary.

A company called Eco Health funneled money from Fauci to the Wuhan Lab for gain of function virus research in the period leading up to the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. That was why Dr. Huff, a virologist and an Eco Health vice president at the time, worked in the lab at Wuhan.

Dr. Huff blames Chicom safety and isolation incompetence for the leak. This is a separate issue from the gain of function research that rises to another level of malevolence in military-related medical science. There was a good reason for the US government’s 2014 moratorium on gain of function research.

Specifically, Eco Health Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Huff confirms what Senator Rand Paul and many others have asserted with regard to the miscreant and malefactor Fauci. It will be interesting to see how this plays out when his cover-up strategies and his media and political support are challenged with the evidence. Although Fauci, in 2020 and 2021, relentlessly denied gain of function research, there’s an increasing amount of evidence that he was not truthful.

Fauci, of course, was not the only one trying to hide the research occurring in Wuhan. A Senate report that Ron Johnson (R-WI) released in October concludes that COVID was released from the Wuhan lab. Others, including the UN World Health Organization and other shills from the international community, have also begun to run away from the “transmission from a wild animal” story.

It gets better: Huff writes that he was subjected to intimidation and threats by US officials inside and outside the NIH and other deep state entities because, a year ago, he told Congressmen and the FBI the same story he retells in his book. He says he wrote the book because he got no sense that US officials were going to pursue his allegations and evidence. Does this start to remind you of other psyops by the deep state agencies? Intimidate a whistleblower? Such a surprise.

Imagine a cover-up operation ginned up by American officials and law enforcement, along with their refusal to listen to Huff, who worked in the Wuhan lab and is a distinguished virologist. Why did they do this? To deflect attention from the Chicoms? As Cicero would have said, cui bono?

John Dale Dunn MD JD is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney.