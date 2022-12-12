Sunlight is the best disinfectant: Yoel Roth consumed by obscene sexual addictions?

Elon Musk is an enigma, and his allegiances are a mystery, but one thing’s for sure, he’s done more for the “celestial article” of freedom than the entire Republican establishment.

In recent days, explosive revelations from the Twitter Files have provided longed-for transparency, and vindicated many conservatives: communist bureaucrats in Big Government colluded with Democrat activists within the company, suppressing truth and engaging in what some would assert is criminal behavior, all to influence and sway a presidential election in their favor. Despicable yes, but surprising? Not really, because that’s what communists do.

After all, we already knew all that, because we’ve been living it — we’ve been living through it since Obama’s rise to power. We knew about the meeting on the tarmac, we knew about Lois Lerner’s targeting of Tea Party groups, and we remember when Edward Snowden blew the whistle.

We knew the “laptop from hell” was real, we knew Joe Biden was the “Big Guy”, and we knew we were being shadow-banned. Yet, if you’re like me, you didn’t know who Yoel Roth was until the past few weeks, and now, all the pieces are coming together.

Twitter has earned a reputation of being soft on child pornography. In September of this year, Reuters ran a piece which said:

Some major advertisers including Dyson, Mazda, Forbes and PBS Kids have suspended their marketing campaigns or removed their ads from parts of Twitter because their promotions appeared alongside tweets soliciting child pornography….

In recent days, Musk and Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey have even gone head-to-head on Dorsey’s failure to implement a pro-child safety policy. (Rightly noted here, pre-Musk Twitter had a pedophile problem.)

Yet, given the company’s hires, it seems completely predictable. Back to Roth:

Yoel Roth is a pathetic guy. A sad lonely porn addict. pic.twitter.com/9gaPbPJ4Cs — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) December 12, 2022

As a reminder, Roth once served as Twitter’s “Head of Trust and Safety” — for those not fluent in homosexual jargon, a “musclebear” is a large, muscular gay man. In Roth’s own words, a large muscular gay man is “hot” but when he’s seen with a child? “Inexplicably hotter.” Roth also wrote an academic thesis on the idea that minors should have access to apps for gay hookups:

In his doctoral dissertation, entitled ‘Gay Data,’ Roth argued that minors should have access to Grindr, an app that enables gay men to instantly pinpoint each other using GPS technology. ‘Make no mistake,’ as Vice News colorfully put it, ‘Grindr is more about hooking up than dating. It’s basically a 24/7 merry-go-round of sex in your immediate locale….’ Roth, who is gay, noted in his paper that he was ‘documenting and analyzing my own use of these services.’

No wonder “groomer” got so many of us silenced!

Given Roth’s “expertise” and his apparent advocacy for what many consider filthy, should we be surprised that child predators and exploiters found kindred spirits in the pre-Musk Twitter environment?

Image: Twitter video screen grab.