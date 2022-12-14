Democrats twist latest negative inflation numbers positively

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.1 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.4 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.

In other words, no respite in the never ending up, up and away price increases.

But wait! In the twisted reasoning of President Joe R. Biden (D) this is good news because...November's increase of 0.1% was lower than November's increase of 0.4%. Progress, he intoned.

“In a world where inflation is rising at double digits in many major economies around the world, inflation is coming down in America. In fact, this new report is the fifth month in a row where annual inflation has fallen in the United States. Inflation outside of food and energy, a key measure of — that economists use, also fell,” he said.

In other words, "outside of food and energy" prices are just fine, in other words. Yeah, people can get along without food and energy so why worry?

While admitting prices were still high, Biden rambled on: “Most Americans can see the progress driving down the street, finding relief at the pump as gas prices fall. Gas prices are now lower than they were a year ago, and half the gas stations selling gas at — are selling gas at $3.09 or less. The most common price for gas stations across the country is $2.99. The decline in gas price is giving consumers a break they need, helping them keep our economy growing,” Biden said.

But...but...but...when Trump turned over the presidency to Biden the price of gas was $2.36 according to GasBuddy.

See their chart here.

Oh.

Biden also announced up is down and down is up. He then hopped aboard his sleigh, giggling "Ho, ho, ho!"

