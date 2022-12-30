Democrat candidates lied, Democrat party is tongue-tied

Faced with mounting evidence that Republican representative-elect George Santos from Long Island, N.Y. had lied his ethnic/religious heritage (he claimed he had Jewish ancestry), his educational background (he claimed he graduated from New York's Baruch College), his work history (he claimed he worked for international investment bank Goldman Sachs), his...well just about everything, many of his previous supporters withdrew their earlier enthusiastic endorsements.

Among the most prominent was the Republican Jewish Coalition, which issued the following statement Thursday:

We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.

Impressed with their colleagues' courage, Democrats issued similar condemnations against their own, who similarly blatantly misrepresented their backgrounds and accomplishments. Not! Oh, sure — the Democrats happily joined the Santos criticism choir, spouting such useful suggestions as these:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said Santos should be "banned from taking the oath for Congress." Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said McCarthy should call for a vote to expel Santos in the next Congress, assuming that the Republican leader is elected speaker of the House in the new GOP majority. "George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities," tweeted Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas. "Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication." "George Santos represents more than an individual case for American democracy," Castro continued. "If he’s allowed to serve there will be more who seek office up and down the ballot who will believe that they can completely fabricate credentials, personal features and accomplishments to win office." "Total fraud about academic and professional credentials, religion, sexual orientation, etc. It doesn’t appear he lied about being Latino, unfortunately," he added.

These expressions are similar to the outrage the Democrats expressed when...oh, say, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)'s numerous falsehoods about her Native American poverty-stricken upbringing were proven to be...lies. Not!

When Warren was first running for Massachusetts senator over ten years ago, the Washington Post asked, "Did Elizabeth Warren check the Native American box when she 'applied' to Harvard and Penn?" but then dismissed the answer, because, well:

Regardless of whether Warren’s self-proclaimed Native American background helped her win coveted jobs with UPenn and Harvard, she had some notable accomplishments going for her. For example, she did groundbreaking research while teaching at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law on how the nation’s bankruptcy code was affecting average families.

And of course there is Warren's "groundbreaking" authentic Native American recipes "for savory crab omelet and spicy barbecued beans," which she provided for Pow Wow Chow, published by Five Tribes families — all of whom, like Warren, have pale white skin and blonde hair.

Warren won that Senate race and was later re-elected, where, as the "first Native American female U.S. Senator," she serves on the Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs; the Committee on Finance; the Special Committee on Aging; and the Committee on Armed Services.

So, apparently, if a Democrat congressional hopeful lies, it makes no difference, because if that person is a Democrat, it isn't lying. It is...okay, a form of truth, because that person is a Democrat, and engaged in more important matters.

After all, there was Senator Joe Biden (D-Del.) and his lies. And Vice President Joe Biden (D) and his lies. And finally President Joe Biden (D) and his lies. Surprisingly — not! — no Democrat outrage, fist-pounding demands that Biden be removed, is unfit for office. Lies be damned, he was elected. And re-elected. And re-elected again. And again. And...

So please stop complaining about Representative-to-Be George Santos and his lies. In Congress, he'll be in familiar company. After all, who better to call out liars than another one?

