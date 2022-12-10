Calling out anti-Semitism

Donald Trump did himself no favors by having dinner Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. By doing so, he has opened himself up to criticism not just from the usual suspects (the Democrats and their media allies), but others as well.

The Democrats and media, of course, are hypocrites. Very few of them ever dared to criticize Barack Obama for his 20-year friendship with Rev. Jeremiah Wright, or his agreeing to meet with Louis Farrakhan, whose anti-Semitism inspired Ye. Wright officiated at Obama's wedding. Obama sat in the pews of Wright's church for two decades listening to his hateful statements against the United States (G-d Damn America"), and his anti-Semitism.

Further, unlike Obama, who favored the Palestinians throughout his presidency, Trump was a great friend to Israel. After broken promises by several administrations, he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognized it as Israel’s capital, acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and tore up Obama's terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which was supported by the vast majority of Congressional Democrats. Further, the Trump administration’s steadfast support for Israel led to peace agreements very few thought possible. Critically, the administration negotiated the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and its former enemies Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morroco, and Sudan.

Nor has the media criticized the fact that Democrats have elevated anti-Semites Ilhan Omar ("it’s all about the Benjamins") and "the Squad" to positions of power. Ilhan, for example, is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar and two other members of “the Squad,” -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- and 14 other Democrats refused to support a congressional resolution condemning the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Tlaib said on the House floor. “So I can’t stand by and watch this attack on our freedom of speech and the right to boycott the racist policies of the government and the state of Israel.” Again, crickets from most Democrats and the media.

I will continue to call out anti-Semitism whether it comes from the Left or Right. I hope more Americans across the political spectrum will join me.

Josh Kantrow is a cybersecurity attorney based in Chicago.

Image: Quinn Dombrowski