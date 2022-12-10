Leftwing clown asserts fight against Twitter censorship is all about conservative voyeurism

Adam Serwer is a prolific, and foolish writer. He’s currently selling his book titled “The Cruelty is the Point: Why Trump’s America Endures” and recently penned an essay which ran in The Atlantic; it actually opened with:

Early December might have marked the first time anyone ever asserted a First Amendment right to see the president’s son’s penis, an argument that the Framers likely did not anticipate.

The teaser read:

You have a right to free speech as long as you are saying what conservatives want you to say.

(No, this wasn’t satire.)

First order of business, and let me be totally clear — and I’m sure I speak for every single constitutional conservative when I say this — being exposed to Hunter Biden’s genitalia would be a true violation, and it is not why I disapprove of a tyrannical government operating through privately-owned platforms to censor the free-flow of extremely pertinent information. Honestly, I can’t think of much worse things than seeing the contents of the laptop from hell.

Secondly, the right to free speech is endowed by God, not a governing document. The First Amendment merely protects the right, it does not grant it.

Now, the next point requires us to cede to something that is not true, but worth doing so in order to hammer the point home that Serwer really is the village idiot. From The Gateway Pundit:

Hunter Biden not only was involved in depraved activities, he filmed them and took pictures of these events too and today we have evidence that he published and promoted these activities at the porn website PornHub.

If we actually wanted to see Biden’s nether region, using the cover of free speech as a voyeuristic sleight-of-hand is unnecessary — we could just go right to Biden’s PornHub account.

Saying a conservative wants to see Biden in the buff is like saying a conservative wants to see Harvery Weinstein in the buff — it’s just not consistent with fact. Conservative women aren’t sleeping with Biden and Weinstein, because conservative women don’t want to see that.

Furthermore, how ironic is this? Serwer is a unscrupulous leftist, philosophically aligned with the side that exclusively peddles pornography to children, but adults potentially using the free speech argument to view gross images of hunter Biden is offensive and immoral. Okay, whatever….

Serwer continues, failing to really address the crux of the issue: Big Tech colluded with a campaign to sway a presidential election, and under the direction of the “victor,” continued to censor accounts and content sharing evidence or opinions that went against the leftist groupthink.

But Serwer has unfortunately squandered his God-given gift of a brain, and I’m starting to believe his opening accusation is projection….

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.