Beijing Big Brother is watching us

China is our biggest adversary — politically, economically, and militarily, the United States and China are in competition. Under Trump, we led. Under Biden, we lag. Catering to China opens the door to foreign domination.

First, it began with COVID-19. New revelations lend credence to the Wuhan lab-leak theory, but will Joe Biden denounce those involved? No, because he is owned by China. Less than two months ago, Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Reform penned a letter, which detailed some of the Biden family corruption and collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party.

Has anyone heard of TikTok? Or, as I call it, “ChinaTok”? Just several weeks back, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem issued an order to prohibit state employees and contractors from using the app, stating, “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations who hate us[.]” The press release read:

This order is in response to the growing national security threat posed by TikTok due to its data gathering operations on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party[.]”

Millions of children are obsessed with the app, many of whom have died participating in its “viral challenges” — who thought it was a good idea to trust communists? Apparently, the Democrats and the “elites.”

From TikTok’s own privacy policy:

We collect information when you create an account or use the Platform. We also collect information you share with us from third-party social network providers, and technical and behavioral information about your use of the Platform. We also collect information contained in the messages you send through our Platform and, if you grant us access, information from your phone book on your mobile device. More information about the categories and sources of information is provided below.

However, Marco Rubio has led the issue to ban the platform, and as of yesterday, CNBC ran this headline: “Lawmakers unveil bipartisan bill that aims to ban TikTok in the U.S.”

This is exactly what must happen. Chinese communists are watching your every move through TikTok. TikTok was conceptualized to be a platform of surveillance. It’s having a calamitous effect on children and individuals who use it — gripped by the addiction, swiping up and down, unable to leave the application.

Contemporarily, our country is in decline, failing — economically, educationally, morally, militarily — and TikTok is a vehicle. Dancing trends and viral videos of “Abortion Time, Take 2” erode traditional values of America First policy and Judeo-Christian morality.

We have a president whose cognitive deficiencies worsen every single day. Do you think Xi Jinping isn’t paying attention? He most certainly is, sitting back and laughing at our country. China is our number one adversary. Unfortunately, our nation has a president who kneels for China, obeys their commands, and does nothing to protect the interests as well as the security of our country. We need leaders who demand American independence over Chinese dependence.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.