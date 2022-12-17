Apply border security policy to the GOP too

A political party is a machine, and it has one function: to serve as a vehicle to advance a political agenda. We see the Democrats have mastered this approach; they’ll cheat principled leftists like Bernie Sanders, and there’s no room for those who don’t toe the company line (Tulsi Gabbard and Kyrsten Sinema). Democrats in government and their party apparatus are in perfect lockstep towards communism, perversion, and lawlessness.

Yet, the contemporary Republican Party is more than happy to bring everyone under the “Big Tent.” ‘Belief in conservative values not required, we’re happy to have you!’

Gabbard defects, she’s welcomed with open arms, touted as a conservative “icon”. If Bill Maher were next — pro-abortion, Biden-supporting Bill Maher — he too would receive a place at the head table.

Our leaders and our Party members decry the irrationality or “exclusivity” of “ideological purity”; they’ll tout their “civility” or “tolerance”; or they’ll rub your nose in Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment — ‘Didn’t you know you’re not supposed to speak ill of a fellow Republican?’

Yet, ideological purity isn’t a lot to ask, especially when measured against the standard or the Constitution. After all, it’s the supreme law, our most authoritative governing document. The ideas and limits contained within it aren’t radical in and of themselves, but they’re radical to a bunch of soft “Republicans” who have been capitulating to leftist assaults for decades — the Constitution’s Tenth Amendment makes it clear, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” This reality nullifies the right of nearly 100% of the federal bureaucracy to exist, yet, to many conservatives, abolishing these agencies would be “radical” or “too extreme.” (And that would only be the first step in restoring the Constitution.)

Rather than being an instrument to instill principles of conservatism and Constitutional adherence, the ethos of the modern Republican Party is nothing more than a safe space for Democrats seeking asylum from the hardline Marxists who took over their party, and a cocktail hour for the moderate misfits looking for friends — inevitably, this opens the door for serious subversion and nefarious infiltrators.

Oddly, this is one of the same reasons why we argue against open borders as a nation. On top of the unsustainability of mass migration, goodwill is exploited, and bad actors enter, wreaking havoc.

But back to the unsustainability: how ridiculous, we stump on “border security” and sing the tune of the canary in the coal mine, proclaiming the utter carnage that open borders reap, yet fail to look inward at our own party? Our Republican Party border is the most fluid, we have no idea who’s coming in, until it’s too late — it’s not sustainable.

In one Arizona county, the local GOP took steps to favor the candidacy of a former (unrepentant) abortionist, arguing that “anything is better than a Democrat.” Is it? I’d argue to the contrary. How long until we’ve drifted so far we too are led by Marxists?

The Republican Party is our apparatus, to advance and constitutional conservatism, but we’re fighting with a dull knife. We can’t win battles against the Democrat party, because we’re neither grounded in the Constitution nor objective morality. We need to right the ship and correct course.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.