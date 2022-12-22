22-second video clip shows why you never trust a Biden

Joe Biden has consistently found himself on the losing end of his eternal struggle against the teleprompter, but if you can believe it, an improvising Biden is worse. This week, Dementia Joe was out in full force at a summit with leaders from across Africa — watch the clip below:

Biden: “As I told some of you who invited me to your countries, I said ‘be careful what you wish for’ because I may show up. The poor relatives always show up. The wealthy ones never show up. The poor come and they eat your food…”



pic.twitter.com/ZARCQnwurX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 15, 2022

I’d think the appropriate and professional response to a diplomatic invitation would be a gracious “thank you” — not a “be careful what you wish for” accompanied by predatory salivation like a hungry wolf eyeing a flock of lambs, before rambling on, following the dementia-riddled brain’s stream of conciousness. Honestly, that would be something I’d expect him to say if a daycare, or elementary school extended an invite (Heaven help any institution that would do something so dangerous).

More video documentation of Ol’ Joe in action showing us exactly why we never trust a Biden.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.