A prayer for the new year

Season's greetings from the Free State of Florida! Not only is it pleasant, sunny, and warm, but also it is showing the nation the way to a return to normalcy.

Last year was the year of the Black Swan — a metaphor used to describe our current state of political upheaval and civil unrest facilitated by a pandemic (read: biological warfare) — unleashed on the world by the Chinese communists. In the process, our American elite — the establishment — our leadership (read: ruling class: career politicians; the permanent bureaucracy; the mainstream media; Big Tech; public health; Big Pharma; corporate executives; even our educational institutions, pre-K through universities) were revealed by this catalyst to be grossly incompetent, void of critical thinking, and indeed corrupt.

With this as a framework, we as a nation began to realize that rampant corruption of our system has been enabled by a dearth of commonsense leadership over the last several decades. It is abetted by those elites who have benefited the most from political careerism, crony capitalism, the advance of technology and the information age, domestic economic and energy decisions, illegal immigration, and foreign policy and wars meant to secure our national security. And now it has become undeniably apparent that we have de facto a fourth branch of government, comprising our intelligence organizations (the DOJ/FBI, CIA, DNI, NSA, and others), which have betrayed their oath of office. This coupled with censorship of information through psy ops — active measures to influence election outcomes by the social media, obliteration of our southern border and untenable illegal immigration, disgraceful abandonment of the homeless, runaway criminality in all our cities, and lack of trust in the integrity of our election system, as well as the abandonment of the middle class , has truncated our freedoms and brought us to the brink of extinction as a nation of moral values.

Alas, many thought there would be an overdue correction but were severely and unbelievably disappointed. So here is something to ponder. Ever heard of the 5 Laws of Stupidity? Goes like this:

1) Everyone underestimates the number of stupid people in circulation.

2) Stupidity is independent from any other characteristic of a person — highly educated or drop out — elite or middle-class — rich or poor.

3) A stupid person does harm to others, sometimes even himself.

4) Everyone underestimates the destructive power of stupid individuals.

5) A stupid person is more dangerous than a bandit.

So, people in a democracy can be intelligent, helpless, or stupid like a bandit.

Speaking of "democracy," a term thrown about by a lot of stupid people in lieu of representative republic, which is our form of government, another term is correct and much more appropriate. Unfortunately, we have in fact a "kakistocracy." Hard to pronounce at first try. It is defined as government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state — the stupid bandits. Put another way — run by the worst, least qualified, most unscrupulous or corrupt citizens. Does that fit our situation?

John Adams, one of our founders, said "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other." He also said, "Facts are stubborn things and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."

We as Americans are at a crossroads in our history, and how this will shake out is still to be revealed. Whatever happens to this great experiment of nationhood is in God's hands. Prayer is a powerful tool to overcome evil. Let us pray that God indeed will bless America with the will to resist the forces of evil that confront us, and restore respect for life and religion in our culture.

Our founders were indeed prescient in their establishment of a democratic representative republic. Ben Franklin, while the last members of the convention were signing the Constitution, looking toward the president's chair — to the rear of which just happened to be a painting of the sun hanging on the wall — observed that artists had always found it difficult to differentiate a rising sun from a setting sun.

He said to those around him, "During our long deliberations, I often looked at the picture behind the president's chair without being able to tell if it was a rising or a setting sun. Now, at length, I have the happiness to know that it is a rising and not a setting sun

Despite these unprecedented times and circumstances, we hope you and your family personally are well and have a merry Christmas. We pray that this coming year will be a healing one for America and that patriotism and good fortune will prevail.

