A magazine that explicitly targets teens shills for Planned Parenthood

When it started in 2003, Teen Vogue was a print spin-off of Vogue magazine, intended to market fashion to aspiring teenage fashionistas. Very quickly, though, the magazine took a hard left turn. Since 2018, it’s been an online magazine that holds its own in the teenage magazine market. Oh, it’s teaching your daughters how to have anal sex and, most recently, to preach the virtues of abortions.

I became aware of Teen Vogue in 2016 when my then-teen daughter got an automatic free subscription after buying clothes from a seemingly innocuous website aimed at teenagers. I was absolutely horrified. As I wrote at the time, the magazine was an amalgam of sex and leftist politics.

A year later, the magazine was telling its teenage audience what to buy for that friend who just had an abortion. Not because she imperiled her immortal soul but because she might be cramping. Memorably, in the midst of an article about post-abortion gifts for teenagers, the same article explained that emotionally compassionate gifts are always good because “The world can be kind of a harsh place for girls and femme-identifying people….”

The same year, the magazine was pushing anti-Israel propaganda to its credulous and uninformed demographic. Also in 2017, Teen Vogue educated its readers in the finer nuances of anal sex. That seems to have been a popular topic because the magazine did the same thing all over again in 2021. In other words, while basking in the “Vogue” name (it’s a sister publication to Vogue, with both under the Condé Nast banner), the magazine was pushing hardcore, college-level leftism on its readers.

Image made using Planned Parenthood logo and Teen Vogue logo (both public domain).

This matters because Teen Vogue does not occupy some backwater of the internet now that it no longer has a print edition. As noted, it is part of the Condé Nast portfolio, which already gives it cachet and puts marketing heft behind it. The company has 138 employees and brings in $18.5 million in annual revenue, according to one data site. Another site estimates that Teen Vogue has 174 employees, with 80% being women. (I’m willing to bet the remaining 20% are gay men and “femme-identifying” people.) The same site guesses that 58% of the employees are White.

Teen Vogue’s top competitors are the venerable Seventeen magazine (93 employees and $22.7 million in annual revenue) and Allure (74 employees and $15.4 million in annual revenue.) It’s unclear to me why Teen Vogue has so many more employees than the other magazines. One suspects that, as is the case with other Leftist bastions (the WaPo, pre-Musk Twitter, etc.), it over-hires people who promote leftism.

Given Teen Vogue’s cultural prominence, it matters that the latest edition partnered with Planned Parenthood to give teens tips for promoting abortion during holiday get-togethers:

In an article marketed towards minors on how to talk about abortion, Teen Vogue promoted advice given by Planned Parenthood and other abortion industry profiteers on how to have pro-abortion conversations with pro-life family members this holiday season. In the piece, titled “How to Talk About Abortion With Your Family,” writer Fortesa Latifi shared tips like “remind your relatives that abortion is personal,” and “keep yourself safe and decide whether it’s worth the conversation.” The sister publication to Vogue magazine, Teen Vogue is catered to, naturally, teens. Despite the outlet being primarily consumed by minors, they shared tips from a Planned Parenthood Public Affairs Project Manager, Andrea Schmidt, and “abortion doula” Hannah Matthews. Typically, a doula aids in the pregnancy, labor, and delivery process, not the termination in it. [snip] Latifi then linked to the Planned Parenthood abortion “fact sheet“ to share information that teens can give to their pro-life family members.

This is another reminder, as if concerned parents need it, that they can no longer trust any of the old institutions. Vogue no longer means beautifully shot Richard Avedon photos of classy-looking models in the highest of high fashion. Instead, its well-funded junior version is all about indoctrinating your child in the sexual and political nuances of hard leftism.

I don’t need to tell any of you to scrutinize every medium your child consumes (magazines, movies, TV shows, video games, songs, etc.). The land mines are out there and, if you want your children to absorb your values, you must be proactive.