White House proposes blocking sunlight to fight global warming

The White House recently announced that it was funding a five-year research plan for a controversial proposal to fight climate change by geoengineering — i.e., technologies and processes that can be used to artificially modify the Earth's climate.

This research would be dedicated specifically to a form of geoengineering known as "solar radiation management," which involves spraying fine aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. The hope is that, once the sunlight is reflected, less heat will be generated, and ergo temperatures will go down. Presto: actual anthropogenic climate change! A global SPF 100, as it were!

The research reportedly will attempt to model how solar radiation management might impact the atmosphere, as well as assess its viability as a potential technique to be employed to "manage near-term climate risk."

They're hoping to fight the scourge of climate change by blindly trying to change the climate? What is it with Democrats? They're also fighting racism with racial quotas and making race the primary consideration in, well, everything. That's working well, isn't it? Next, they'll propose fighting drug abuse by giving out free needles and crack pipes. Oh wait, they're already doing that. Why haven't they yet suggested we combat STDs by having indiscriminate sex with as many other people as possible?

Now they're going to "cancel" the sun, without which life on Earth would be impossible? What could go wrong?!

And would this be a unilateral decision? "Hope the rest of you guys don't mind, but we're blocking the sun! Oops, we didn't expect that! Our bad. Sorry, might be a bit chillier than we'd like for a while!"

And yet a U.S. regulatory agency now tells us that large swaths of North America may face blackouts and other energy emergencies during bouts of extreme cold this winter, due to coal and natural gas shortages.

Thanks, guys! Anything else you want to do to for us while you're at it? Better get started with your sunblock!

A suggestion for the Bite-me Biden administration: Maybe we could just throw a giant thermal-reflective blanket over the sun and see what that does.

"There's nothing new under the sun" is an old cliché. If this "plan" goes through, there might not be anything old, either.

They can put this plan "where the sun don't shine" — which, in a few years, might be everywhere.

Image: Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker via Flickr.