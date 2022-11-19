Kids can't read or write but...

Who knew that a couple of billionaires would fund indoctrination in our schools? I would not object if our kids were being taught about capitalism and how a couple of guys like Gates and Zuckerberg became super wealthy in our free market system. Unfortunately, these billionaires want our kids to hate the country and the system that made them rich. I don't get it; maybe you do.

This is the latest on the war on kids:

Some of the largest philanthropic organizations in the world are funneling millions of dollars into schools to push left-wing education initiatives at the expense of students’ academics, one parent activist group says. Parents Defending Education, a grassroots organization helping parents with resources devoted to fighting "indoctrination in the classroom," investigated where five prominent foundations were awarding grants. Their study called "Cracked Foundations," found these organizations gave over $200 million to 70 school districts across the nation from 2017-2021. The parents group said that students in some of these districts were failing at math and reading, yet grants were being awarded to advance initiatives promoting equitable grading, Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and Critical Race Theory instead of academics. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Wallace Foundation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Windward Fund were the focus of the study, which analyzed the last four years. All five organizations speak of their commitment to fostering "equity" on their websites.

To be fair, I'd love to hear from Bill and Mark on this. Maybe the new GOP House can invite them to answer a few questions. Most of all, I'd love to ask them about their business stories. How did a couple of guys get so rich in the US? They did it by working and fighting in the capitalist system that they now want to destroy.

Normally, I'm not a fan of congressional investigations. They often turn partisan, and little gets done. In this case, I want to know from Mark & Bill why they thought it was a good idea to promote these values to our kids.

Or maybe Bill and Mark are just a couple of guys who turned anti-capitalist after they made their billions. We've seen that before.

photo credit: Facebook video screengrab