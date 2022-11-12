WEF leaders want to halve the world's population by 2050?

The United Nations predicts that by 2050, there will be 9.6 billion people on the planet. That prediction is highly doubtful based on current events...and the fact that the U.N. itself is in cahoots with the World Economic Forum in exploring ways to dramatically reduce the number of humans on Earth, as part of the Great Reset.

Numerous WEF leaders and contributors, such as Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, and "Sadhguru," have long and openly advocated for depopulation and are currently attempting to generate increased public support for quickly reducing the world's population.

Sadhguru, a "yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author" according to the WEF website, recently tweeted: "The elephant in the room is human population because we cannot control human aspirations; we can only control human population. For this, we are instituting an award to honour men and women who consciously choose not to procreate." But what if human aspirations are to procreate? How do we "control human population" then, Sad H. Guru?

The mysterious, all-knowing seer, sage, and soothsayer from the East says: "It's time human beings function consciously...that just coming to zero percent growth is not good enough. We have to go into a minus. Instead of projecting by 2050 we'll be 9.6, why can't we determine that by 2050 we'll be 3.5 or 4 billion people?" Well, for starters, and noting that we are at 8 billion now, what did we do to the other 4.5 or 4 billion people? The lockdowns and vaccine mandates that have apparently led to an unprecedented number of excess deaths were a hell of a good start for you guys, admittedly, but eliminating half the people currently on this troubled orb seems a bit aggressive.

It is apparent that Sadhguru does not hold Homo sapiens, including himself, in high esteem. In an article published by the WEF, Sadhguru said, "I think worms and insects know more about themselves than human beings. In that context, you can say, I'm a worm on the planet." Yes, I'm sure that worms and insects are more self-aware and reflective than we silly humans. Surely it is naught more than coincidence that Plato and not an earthworm wrote the Republic. Or that, say, a dung beetle didn't pen "Hamlet" before Shakespeare got around to doing so.

According to The Gateway Pundit, there are those, such as WEF adviser Yuval Noah Harari, who consider humans "useless eaters." If true, I'm guessing Yuval isn't a devout Christian. In a recent interview with the head of TED, Chris Anderson, Harari reportedly stated: "We just don't need the vast majority of the population. The future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering. Most people don't contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people."

He seems nice, right? And sane. What could lead to a better future than replacing ourselves? Yay! Maybe worms and insects will COEXIST with A.I. better than we humans would. Still, I would ask who gets to determine which humans are expendable, unneeded. Harari's heartless comment brings to mind a chapter title from the late, great P.J. O'Rourke's book All the Trouble in the World: The Lighter Side of Overpopulation, Famine, Ecological Disaster, Ethnic Hatred, Plague, and Poverty. The chapter title? "Just Enough of Me, Way Too Much of You."

But back to Sadhguru, who asks us, "What is this compulsion about having a child?" before adding that "Having a child is not a pleasant experience. If you don't believe me ask somebody who's delivered a child."

Yes, Sad H. Guru, what is this weird human compulsion to reproduce, to propagate the species? From whence does such a strange desire to avoid extinction hail? Why would anyone want to see his genes into the future, strive for immortality? More simply, why would anyone want to tuck his little girl into bed at night, or throw a ball with his young son? Certainly is a puzzler.

I am not advocating for "overpopulation." But neither am I advocating for pathetic, anti-human elitists to run the world.

Image via Max Pixel.