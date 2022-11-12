Biblical echoes in the coming battle between Trump and DeSantis

Is this déjà vu all over again? Is King Saul feeling jealous of young David again? Is King Saul throwing spears at David? Haven’t we heard this story before?

Donald Trump (King Saul) is throwing spears at Ron DeSantis (David). Why? As the election of 2024 approaches, only one Republican candidate can stand at the top of Elephant Candidate Mountain. Trump (King Saul) feels entitled to head the GOP into 2024, but he rightly fears DeSantis will prevent him from claiming his place at the top.

Trump has reasons for claiming “first dibs.” In 2016, Trump demolished his GOP competition to claim the GOP nomination. In the face of opposition “like you’ve never seen before,” he beat all comers including Crooked Hillary, and became the 45th President of the United States. Trump defeated all his opponents, won all the battles he faced in 2016, and became President-Elect. What he did not know then, and still does not comprehend, is that you can win all the battles and still lose the war.

Like Richard III of England, Donald created many enemies on his way to the top. As President Trump took his oath of office in January 2017, his growing legion of enemies was already scheming his downfall. As POTUS, he was the leader of the free world, but he did not possess the loyalty of those who served under him.

Justified or not, Trump is the only American President who was impeached twice. He was not technically removed from office, but he was harassed and opposed every hour of every day he served.

Image: Saul casts his javelin at David (1873). Public domain.

Trump was badly wounded as he faced reelection in 2020. The Wuhan Flu, the Great Reset, and the mounting antagonism of his foes aligned in a perfect storm preventing his reelection. Trump claimed that the election was rigged against him and many, including myself, share his suspicions.

Trump feels like the most wronged man in human history. He may be right. What he does not see is that his leadership style is repulsive to many. He wants vindication. He needs a majority of American voters to give him his vindication.

Why would a majority of Americans vindicate Donald in 2024? Is he a changed man? Has he apologized to all he has wronged? He seems to assume Christian conservatives will help him again. It was easy to support Trump when he was running against Hillary, who never met an abortion she didn’t condone. DeSantis (David), however, is pro-life and a Catholic. He doesn’t have a “bad boy” history that makes many Christians wince.

Donald (King Saul) did well by America. He deserves credit for the good things he did. This does not mean that others should yield to his claims on the 2024 GOP nomination. If he wants to run again, he needs to play King of the Mountain with all the other Republicans who want to compete.

King Saul ended tragically. Donald doesn’t have to follow him. The spear-throwing must stop. It makes Trump look like a crazy bully. He calls DeSantis Ron De Sanctimonious. Does name caller Trump realize many see him as Donald the Bully?

Trump (King Saul) makes DeSantis (David) look more likable with each spear he throws.

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.