To save our republic, citizens must act

In the Revolutionary War, the battles weren't fought by trained soldiers but by "Citizen Sentinels" — ordinary people from all walks of life who took up arms to win their independence from the British.

They were outmanned, out-trained, and outgunned, and things didn't go well, but eventually, we won our freedom and were able to create one of the most successful forms of government in history.

Our Founders were brave and brilliant. They knew from history that most revolutions fail but still risked their lives and everything they owned by signing the Declaration of Independence.

In their wisdom, they understood that any government they established would eventually grow to such a huge size that it would corrupt the people who run it. We were named not "America," but "the United States of America" because the federal government was meant to facilitate the various states working together, not to rule them. Each colony was formed independently with its own laws and structures, and none would have joined the Union if they were forced to give up their individuality.

Now we are facing the crisis that our Founders predicted. Our government, and the bureaucracy they created, is controlling more and more of our everyday lives, and power has been centralized in the few for their own self-serving goals, not for the benefit of the people they are supposed to serve.

Throughout our history, whenever we were unhappy with our representatives in Washington, D.C., we had the chance to vote them out in the next election. Our Founders knew that the sanctity of each individual vote was the only thing saving our country from the ongoing political violence they observed as the means of changing course in the rest of the world.

But the thousands of 2020 election "irregularities" and the illegal rule changes that preceded it have created great doubts in the fairness of our elections. In the past, if you didn't like what was happening in your city, state, or county, you could organize with your friends and lobby others to vote your way in the next election. If your side lost in a fair vote, you would just say, "Oh, well, we'll try again next election" and move on.

William Sullivan, in his American Thinker article "The Big Lie about the Big Lie," and Robert J. Hutchinson, with "We Must Restore America's Faith in Its Elections," explain how only a small percentage of Americans are confident that the last election was "fair and honest." This is despite two years of mass media, Big Tech, and Democrat party insistence that 2020 was "the most secure election in history."

We all saw what was going on with our own eyes, and no amount of threats and intimidation will convince us otherwise. The surest tell for a lie is what the accused does when confronted with the evidence. An innocent man says, "I'll open all my books and let you see for yourself that I am honest," while the guilty man will hide the evidence, delay any investigation, and attack anyone who seeks the truth.

Sadly, it looks as though the 2022 elections are shaping up to be as bad as or worse than 2020. Facebook is already warning Americans not to expect the results to be known until days or weeks later, despite the fact that throughout most of our history, the results have been declared hours after the polls have closed. The Big Tech giants seem to be gearing up for full suppression of any hints that we may not agree that the counts are accurate.

Our only response must be to rise up as Citizen Sentinels — not in violence, as the Democrats would do, but to use our brains and common sense to thwart the coming efforts at cheating and to demand a fair count of every legal vote.

We were caught by surprise in 2020, but we can be prepared in 2022. Our weapons are our smartphones, our high-speed internet, and our circle of honest-minded friends.

If you are lucky enough to be a poll worker, videotape and photograph any irregularities you come across. If you live near a ballot drop box, hang around at night and record what you see. If someone is walking around your apartment building knocking on doors, get his picture. Do this with your personal safety in mind. Don't be obvious; don't get caught.

As soon as you can, upload your evidence to the censorship-free websites like Rumble and BitChute. Also share on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. This creates a chain of evidence that will prove that your videos weren't manipulated in any way.

Finally, share your findings with your circle of honest friends, and encourage them to download your evidence and then share on the mega-platforms and with their own friends.

The goal is to amass such a huge body of evidence of fraud that no one can deny the proof. If we can get just one state to identify and prove voter fraud and how it was perpetrated, the other states will follow, and the entire house of cards will come tumbling down.

If the evidence is there, but is being ignored, then we need to take to the streets — never with violence, but with quiet resolve that we won't let our votes be stolen ever again. Our country runs on the cooperation of our citizens. If we refuse to cooperate in a fraud — by staying home from work, by not driving goods to market by truck, by peacefully protesting in so many places that traffic can't get by, and by identifying the infiltrators who try to incite violence — we can quickly bring the country to a halt and pressure our legislators and judges to look into the evidence and take the proper action.

The only way we can lose complete control of our country, and doom our children to a life of tyranny, is to cooperate when someone tries to steal our right to free and fair elections.

Image: tom.arthur via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.