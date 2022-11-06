Biden gaslights about his plan shut down coal plants 'all across America'

Less than a week from a "bloodbath" midterm for Democrats, you'd think Joe BIden would be on his best behavior as he stumps for votes across the country.

Fat chance, Fat.

Joe Biden's gaffe spout has been turned to 11, vowing as he did in California to put the coal industry out of business, just as Pennsylvania goes to the polls:

"No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant," Biden said. "So it's going to become a wind generation," Biden continued. "And all they're doing is it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on, we're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power."

The Fox transcription, above, is delicate. What Biden really in the video was closer to: 'We'reunna be shuttin' these plants down all across 'Murica..." in a phony bid to be folksy.

That's what people heard. Especially the "we'reunna" part.

That's quite a thing to say about energy at a time when a gallon of gas is going for $6 at the pump in California, the Strategic Petroluem Reserve has been squandered, and petrotyrants have laughed in Joe's face at his pleas to them to pump more oil to bring U.S. energy prices down to get his energy-squelching party through midterms.

It's also a self-defeating proposition even from Joe's own point of view of transitioning to green energy as a substitute for coal if he actually understood how energy works.

Wind power plants rely on coal-powered plants to create and transmit their structures, and with it, their generated energy. Without the coke products from coal, which make 70% of the steel used in those non-recyclable whirring Bird Cuisinarts, the energy obtained from the wind doesn't exist because the structures don't exist. Shut down the coal plants, and no more wind generators. And while we're at it, no more electric cars either, whose always-charging batteries frequently come courtesy of coal-fired plants.

But this is fancy academic stuff well beyond Joe Biden's understanding.

What's live crocodiles to Joe's party's midterm prospects is that in his vow to shut down coal plants across the country, he was talking about inflicting monster job losses on the coal industry which come of "shuttin' these plants down across 'Murica." He had vowed to put coal plants out of business during his 2020 basement campaign, and he was repeating that campaign promise for the coal mining communities of Pennsylvania from the palmy redoubt of Southern California, once again.

Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing that comes out of the mouth of this administration's meat puppets is remotely connected to the truth in any way shape or form.

As Joe said to laid-off coal miners in 2019: Learn to code.

“Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well… Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!”

Now, after a tongue-lashing by embattled coal-state West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who called Biden's remarks "outrageous," "offensive," and "disgusting," Biden's White House minions are trying to walk Biden's gaffe back:

President Biden knows that the men and women of coal country built this nation: they powered its steel mills and factories, kept its homes and schools and offices warm. They made this the most productive and powerful nation on Earth. He came to the White House to end years of big words but little action to help the coal-producing parts of our country. Working closely with Senator Manchin, a tireless advocate for his state and the hard-working men and women who live there, President Biden has helped get this part of the country back to work: the unemployment rate in West Virginia was 6.2% the last month before Joe Biden took office; now it is down to 4%. The President’s plans are already bringing new energy and manufacturing jobs to the region, and in the years ahead, will continue to create new jobs with projects like hydrogen energy generation. In fact, through the Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities, President Biden has already delivered more than $23 billion to energy communities across the country.



The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense. The President was commenting on a fact of economics and technology: as it has been from its earliest days as an energy superpower, America is once again in the midst of an energy transition. Our goal as a nation is to combat climate change and increase our energy security by producing clean and efficient American energy. Under President Biden, oil and natural gas production has increased, and we are on track to hit the highest production in our country’s history next year. He is determined to make sure that this transition helps all Americans in all parts of the country, with more jobs and better opportunities; it’s a commitment he has advanced since Day One. No one will be left behind.

Three things stand out in that pukey spin statement released Saturday from minions probably working overtime:

One, he falsely claims that the remarks, which were clear as a bell, were "twisted." What part of "We'reunna be shuttin' these plants down all across 'Murica..." was actually twisted?

Two, he "regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense." Gack. In other words, sorry if you were offended. That's a classic non-apology that actually blames the offended person, insulting them a second time. The problem isn't me, see, the problem is you. Way to win the votes, Joe.

Three, "No one will be left behind." Perhaps he can try that line out on all the laid-off Keystone XL pipeline workers (in Pennsylvania among other places) who got thrown out of work without notice on one of his first days of office where he shut down that long-planned pipeline and were told to go learn how to make solar panels. Joe's been to that well before, and it came up dry.

It was as lousy a bid to spin the obvious plan Joe has to bankrupt coal companies through high taxes and regulations, and then blame them for not being economically viable, which were also part of his California remarks. Voters can see through this kind of bee ess and know when they are being played by a political con man. Biden's con in this case was a doozy.

So as the gaffes roll, the truth comes out about what Biden is really up to, and the White House;s inability to truly walk any bad policy idea back becomes the only story the voters are getting. What a way to win votes in Pennsylvania and all the other places where embattled Democrats are trying to stave off that bloodbath. Maybe it's time for Joe's handlers to take him back to the basement.

Image: Twitter RNC Research video screen shot