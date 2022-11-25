The political road back

The magnitude of the present political disaster is difficult to exaggerate and doesn’t seem to have really sunk in yet, as Republicans are still talking about winning elections. That’s possible only if they acknowledge that they need to make some really big changes—changes as to which most seem to be in denial.

Many of us wondered whether the election steal of November 2020 would repeat itself in November 2022, and that question has now been answered. The Red Tsunami didn’t just fizzle out; it was blocked by fraud. Election fraud has become the new normal. It no longer matters who votes; it only matters now who harvests the votes.

The 2022 midterm election confirms that polls are meaningless. Polls purport to report voter preference, but the 2020 and 2022 elections show that elections are not determined by voter preference; they are determined by the harvesting of mail-in ballots.

Donald J. Trump is running for President in 2024? That’s nice. So what? The Democrats stole his victory in the 2020 election and stole the 2022 midterms. They will also steal his 2024 victory. Tell me again: what’s the point of voting?

You prefer DeSantis? Fine. His fate for November 2024 is the same as Donald Trump’s.

Image: Mail-drop box in Silver Spring, Maryland, 2020, by Elvert Barnes. CC BY-SA 4.0.

McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas! Oh my! As though the Republicans have a Senate supermajority! I’ll bet Mayorkas is really trembling at the growl of this toothless tiger.

Herschel Walker says he is out-funded by his opponent and it is time for his supporters to “dig deep.” Why? So he can turn out more votes, as though turn-out were relevant to winning.

The new House now promises to investigate the hell out of the Democrats and expose all their corruption. So what? Will the Biden DOJ prosecute?

The Republicans say an outraged electorate will turn against the Democrats? So what? The Democrats will continue to harvest mail-in ballots and be elected.

The Democrats intone “Every ballot deserves to be counted!” Right, and more than once.

As D. Parker cogently asked, “The question then becomes, what can we do about it?”

It’s time to fight fire with fire.

In this regard, it is important to note that the 2020 and 2022 vote fraud that the Democrats perpetrated using mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting was, for the most, part legal! So, Republicans can play that game also. Not only can they play, but they also must play!

In a perfect world, the real “fix” to the elections would be to return to paper ballots that live, in-person registered voters fill out in polling stations after first showing ID. However, that’s not happening any time soon. Instead, if the Republicans actually want to win, there’s only one thing they can do, and that is to harvest votes better than the Democrats. If you can’t beat’em, join’em.