The FBI report we've long needed

The actions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been questionable as of late under the leadership of Christopher Wray.

We could dive back into the way the bureau acted upon raiding former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this year. But their actions go much deeper, with reports about surveillance and even spying on emails of private American citizens in the hopes of finding criminal activity.

There's about to be a spotlight shining down on the FBI. House Republicans have released a 1,000-page report that details just what's wrong with the FBI, thanks to a number of former agents-turned-whistleblowers who detail just how bad things have gotten there.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken," the report explains. "The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI's politicized bureaucracy."

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee detail the report as "the first comprehensive accounting of the FBI's problems to date, which undermine" its "fundamental law-enforcement mission."

People could say this is a political move that will serve Republicans going into their elections, but that's an easy dismissal when the report actually takes a look at something concrete: the problems within the bureau.

And there are problems. They are hard to ignore. A number of whistleblowers who understand the inner workings of the bureau's office have noted that its leadership is "rotted at its core." They also seem to highlight what they call "a systematic culture of unaccountability," consistently utilizing "rampant corruption, manipulation and abuse."

The gist of the report explains how the bureau has been consistently biased against conservatives, investigating the actions of former president Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans with little to hold it back. Not to mention the Bureau is out to "purge" employees who have even the faintest of conservative views, fearing they'll have an effect on its direction.

Furthermore, the FBI is holding back the facts on the effectiveness of constitutional-carrying citizens. These are people who have stopped a number of active shooter events. However, the FBI's "official" numbers aren't nearly as high as what's actually happening.

This, as a whole, ties in with the FBI's "political meddling," as the report suggests. It notes that this "is dragging the criminal side [of the Bureau] down," with some resources "pulled away" from investigations — even if there's evidence suggesting that they're worth looking into. One whistleblower even noted that he was "told that child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies." You're kidding me, right?

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) headed up the report, noting several of the FBI's past problems. He sent countless letters to the Justice Department and FBI leadership seeking answers. To no one's surprise, he didn't get them.

My hope here is that politicians will see this report for what it is — not some political stunt, but an eye-opening look at what's wrong with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. There are a lot of problematic issues here, detailed by former employees who have seen firsthand just how badly Wray has failed in his leadership.

The real question is, should the FBI even exist? It was founded in 1908. State governments did just fine hunting down the bad guys and enforcing the law before the creation of this federal police force that has, in recent years, become weaponized against conservatives. Yes, the FBI should be disbanded, or at the very least investigated and reconstructed from the ground up. Americans deserve true justice. Without an abolished or truly reformed FBI, there is no justice — just they against us.

Michael Letts is the founder, president, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website.

Image via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.