Caught in the act: Archives show MSM outlet stealth-edited attack on DeSantis

Sometimes you just need a break from the doom and gloom of the day. It's even better when this can be in the form of a takedown of our "betters" of the nation's socialist media and liberty-denier Democrats (but that's being repetitive and redundant). And so the Sun Sentinel editorial board thought it could memory-hole an attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential aspirations with a stealth edit, forgetting the fact that the internet is forever.

It seems as though the editorial board wanted to get a jump on the probable frontrunner for the presidency with this stunning broadside: "Seeing a very red Florida, and not much else."

Nice knowing you, Florida. After Tuesday's stunning election results, the state's political transformation is now nearly complete, from deep purple battleground to crimson hellscape, an ideal launch pad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential aspirations. We now await a second-term agenda that may feature an open-carry gun law, tighter abortion restrictions, new strategies to suppress the vote and more charter flights for out-of-state migrants, presented with even more of the governor's trademark hubris.

So they just decided to stealth edit that out and memory-hole the original. As they say in the South, bless their hearts — they forgot that the Internet Archive and archive.today exist to keep a record of these things.

That excerpt was from the Time index 21:23:12 GMT. Three others were taken at 22:03:20 GMT, 22:04:56 GMT, and 22:06:01 GMT on November 9, 2022, with the "crimson hellscape" language. The next day, November 10, 2022, another image capture, taken at time index 06:13:42 GMT, displayed something rather different:

After Tuesday's stunning election results, the state's political transformation is now nearly complete, from deep purple battleground to crimson landscape, an ideal launch pad for Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential aspirations.

Did you notice anything? A decided difference from "crimson hellscape" to "crimson landscape" without any notation of the change. You can check the links yourself and verify the information. It wouldn't surprise us to see another version cropping up, one with a stealth edit trying to absolve them of the previous stealth edit. We shall see.

Why is this important?

If the nation's socialist media are going to play fast and loose with the facts with something like this, what else are they going to do, or what else have they done?

Remember that NBC News decided to play the same game with a report on the attack on Paul Pelosi. You can be sure that we're not going to get the full story on that case.

The archives work as well as expected, and it's important that we all participate in protecting our constitutional republic by keeping an eye on the national socialist media and archiving their content. But all of this highlights the severe need to create another aspect of the "parallel economy."

We're not entirely sure of the ideological underpinnings of the operators of both of those sites. However, there have been times when the Internet Archive has operated in a confounding manner — especially when sites of the fascist far-left are being documented.

We would rather not rely on these sites to conserve the truth and then find out that they are memory-holing important pieces of information themselves. Thus, it's going to be critical to have similar services for the pro-freedom side.

Liberty-denying Democrats appear to think that we're living in the "worker's paradise" that is George Orwell's 1984, and they'll have to "protect" democracy by destroying it and flushing inconvenient information down the memory hole. We of the pro-freedom right can't let that happen.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

