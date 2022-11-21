Pfizer finally investigating harmful effects of its Covid vaccine

Pfizer maintains that its experimental mRNA vaccine for covid is safe and effective. The company has reaped a profit of approximately $7.8 billion in 2021 for its covid vaccine. The United States government has optioned another 1.6 billion Pfizer vaccine doses. Clearly, there is a lot of money that Pfizer could continue to collect on its vaccine.

To those of us who are not set to receive large sums of money from the vaccine, human lives may be more important. Potentially fatal blood clots have long been recognized as a possible side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. A possible link between the Pfizer vaccine and lymphoma has been discovered. Research from Israel determined there was a higher risk of myocarditis after the Pfizer vaccine, particularly among teenage boys, a group at very low risk of contracting covid or becoming seriously ill from the disease. There is also a possible link between mRNA vaccination and severe liver disease.

The CDC has been reviewing almost 1000 cases of heart problems that developed after vaccination with Pfizer vaccines. Now Pfizer has quietly launched its own investigation of long-term health problems associated with its experimental mRNA vaccine. There have been hundreds of reports of myocarditis in young people after receiving one or more doses of the Pfizer vaccine. All the patients appear to have fully recovered. However, there is a concern that long-term heart damage may surface. Pfizer only started a clinical trial of this issue after the Food and Drug Administration ordered it to investigate.

Covid was never serious enough to warrant shutting down countries or requiring universal masking and experimental vaccination mandates. It was always a disease with a very low death rate. Now it would appear there is a possibility that turning the population into guinea pigs was more than a civil rights issue. It may actually be a factor in serious illness or even premature death, a high price to pay for those who are not getting any of the millions of dollars that selling the vaccine is generating.

