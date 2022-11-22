Dems doing one more DACA

The Dream Act failed in 2010 in the lame duck session following the GOP victories. The Democrats had 59 senators at the time but it did not pass because these Senators said no:

Kay Hagan of North Carolina, Mark Pryor of Arkansas, Ben Nelson of Nebraska and both Montana Democrats, Jon Tester and Max Baucus. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced his opposition to the DREAM Act Saturday in a statement Saturday but missed the vote.

Manchin and Tester are still there. Hard to believe that they want DACA in light of the border mess.

The Democrats are going to try it again before the GOP takes over the House. This is the story:

The press conference coincided with a push by advocacy groups on Capitol Hill. FWD.us, an advocacy group established by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said in a release that "hundreds of advocates and DACA recipients from around the country flew to Washington, D.C., to meet with over 100 members of Congress" to urge passage of legislation. That comes after a coalition of business leaders from firms like Apple, Amazon, Target, Meta, Starbucks and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged congressional leaders last month to "swiftly pass legislation" on the issue. How Republicans will respond remains unclear. While a number of Republican senators have long expressed interest in a deal that would see border security measures implemented in exchange for some form of DACA legislation, it comes as the U.S. remains in the middle of a massive border surge, something Republicans have said needs to be fixed before pathways to citizenship can be discussed.

Well, it's the massive border surge, stupid, i.e. 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022 and over 230,000 in October alone. That's the problem but Democrats keep telling people what they want to hear.

Sometimes what they're saying is crazy, such as Schumer connecting low population growth with immigration reform. So a population not reproducing on its own needs more people? Just ask the Europeans how that's working out.

Nothing will happen again. The Democrats' problem is that they are not serious about fixing imigration. I'd be willing to give "Dreamers" a path to legalization so that they can work legally or stay here without deportation. It's a simple fix. What the Democrats want is too broad and quickly turns into amnesty and will encourage more border surging.

Fix the border and convince U.S. voters that you care about border security as much as pandering to college students over loans.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pax Ahimsa Gethen