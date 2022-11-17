Pelosi heading out, Pelosi dynasty to begin?

Now that Democrats have lost the House, longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that she is reassessing her future and will make an announcement today.

With Republicans set to take over the House of Representatives and Democrats slated for leadership elections at the end of the month, outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's will tell people her plans on Thursday. Pelosi, 82, announced through a spokesperson that she'll 'address her future plans' later today with speculation already having begun as to whether she'll remain the leader of the Democrats.

Instead of passing the gavel in a great display of democratic continuity, that peaceable democratic change of power Democrats are so fond of touting these days, Pelosi's plan seems to be to resign now, citing her husband's health following an atrocious hammer attack by a drug-addled bum and illegal alien. No passing the gavel to a much-loathed Republican for her. She'd rather not finish her term than pass the gavel to, horrors, a Republican. She can let Hakeem Jeffries, reportedly in line for the House Minority Leader slot, do that.

But this being Nancy Pelosi, power will not be left on the table. She'd like to go, but for her, giving up power is anathema. What better than to leave it all in the family, where it's already been for two generations so far, and continue the enterprise, bigger and better than ever?

Rumors have suggested that Pelosi would step down from Congress entirely, potentially leaving her extremely left-leaning district in San Francisco to her daughter Christine.

Joe Biden, who is as lost and out to sea as such creatures get, reportedly doesn't want this, but Pelosi reportedly hasn't dignified the old fool's pleas with a reply.

President Joe Biden has asked Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, sources told Reuters on Tuesday. There was no comment on whether Pelosi responded to Biden.

Call it omertà. This is family business, after all.

What we have here is an attempt to turn the Democrat side of the political sphere into a dynasty, the passing on of congressional seats from generation to generation, complete with Dynasty-T.V.-series-style decadence, in the mansions and in the fridge. And based on daughter Christine's recent activity, documented by the Daily Mail here, she's been very, very, well prepared.

Christine Pelosi, 56, often appears with her mother at various events and even wrote a book about her in 2019: 'The Nancy Pelosi Way: Advice on Success, Leadership, and Politics from America's Most Powerful Woman.' Her political work goes into California Democratic Party positions, including a decade-long stint as chair of the state party's women's caucus. She's also served in Washington as a staffer in the Clinton White House as a special counsel in the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Pelosi was a Chief of Staff to Representative John Tierney from 2001 to 2005. The speaker's daughter also has been affiliated with the Young Democrats of America. Most prominently, she was one of California's delegates to the Democratic National Committee and an elector for the state in 2016. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, she also served as legal counsel to an ongoing campaign to end workplace harassment, going so far as to tell lawmakers in Sacramento: 'There are rapists in this building' during a public address.

Her most famous moment came recently, when, after Paul Pelosi was attacked, Rand Paul sent his fervent wishes for the man's recovery, and reminded the Pelosis of Christine's vile and nasty reaction to when something similar happened to him:

Christine, who is married to film producer Peter Kaufman, has created controversy in recent years with some of her comments online, including a since-deleted 2020 tweet that read: 'Rand Paul's neighbor was right' after the Republican senator was assaulted by a man who lived next door. Paul mocked Pelosi's tweet when offering well-wishes to her father after he was hospitalized.

Such a charmer.

But according to the plan, voters don't have any say in this since Democrats will decide what's on offer and San Francisco Democrats will vote for what is put in front of them. The reported challenge by State Sen. Scott Weiner for the seat will be a non-starter. Meanwhile, Jeffries can take the actual Speaker's post for the rest of the lame duck term -- and since he is black, will be another "first" for Democrats to heap praise on themselves for.

Do I think it will happen? Based on the news out there, it sounds like a very good possibility.

That doesn't exactly sound like democracy as normal people know it, but it does make a sort of logical sense for Democrats: With districts rigged now through junk-mail balloting, ballot harvesting, Zuckerbucks, and other Democrat-determined terms of elections now, nobody has to actually win elections anymore. The collection of ballots has overtaken the winning of voters, so the formation of dynasties is inevitable. What better than to be ensconced by bloodright in such a setup? There will be House Pelosi, House Waters, a recrudescent House Kennedy -- there are all kinds of possibilities, all of them premised on a presumed divine right to rule. Politics as family business keeps the profits flowing, too, same as the illegal cigarette rackets or muscle at the fish market keeps the "families" of New York's mafia dynasties in cannoli.

Ever the pioneer of 'firsts,' Nancy Pelosi may be the first to get the ball rolling on that ugly, undemocratic development now moving to Congress.

