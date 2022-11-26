Maybe Kemp can open a hole for Walker

If you remember Jerry Kramer and Lombardi's Packers then you remember how he opened a few holes that became touchdowns. His most famous one was the Ice Bowl when Green Bay beat Dallas and moved to Super Bowl II:

Kramer cut down Dallas defensive tackle Jethro Pugh at the line of scrimmage and helped open the gap where quarterback Bart Starr squeezed his way into the Lambeau Field end zone for the winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Maybe Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia can turn into Kramer and open a hole for candidate Walker. Let's check out what's happening in Georgia:

Kemp appeared at a rally with Walker on Saturday in Cobb County, a populous county in Metro Atlanta, encouraging voters to “send number 34 to the United States Senate,” a reference to Walker’s now-retired jersey number he wore in his days as a University of Georgia football star. Ads featuring Kemp are also flooding the state. The Senate Leadership Fund, which has plans to spend more than $14 million advertising for the runoff, has an ad airing beginning Thanksgiving Day of Kemp saying Walker “will vote for Georgia, not be another rubberstamp for Joe Biden. That’s why I’m backing Herschel, and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him too.” The Senate Leadership Fund, a fundraising juggernaut affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is also adopting Kemp’s ground game. The governor’s team coordinated with the super PAC to hand over its “door-knocking, data analytics, phone-banking and micro-targeting program,” Politico first reported. “Gov. Kemp wrote the playbook for how to win big in Georgia, and we are thrilled to partner with his top-notch team to elect Herschel Walker to the Senate,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told the outlet. “As we learned in 2020, Republican turnout is essential for victory in a runoff election, and we are leaving no stone unturned -- preparing a ground assault to partner with the coming air war.”

We will watch the results in a week or two.

There is a big difference between 51-49 and 50-50.

First, a 50-50 vote requires Senator Joe Manchin to go along with everything. I am not sure that the man from West Virginia wants to be the clinching vote anymore. He is still recovering from the local reaction to his infamous Inflation Reduction Act. Not too many in West Virginia have seen inflation reduced.

On the other hand, a 51-49 would boost the Democrats especially over judicial nominations. We don't need that.

I don't know much about Georgia, but having a governor like Kemp on your side can't hurt.

