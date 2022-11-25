Pfizer and Moderna to launch study to determine long-term effects of covid-19 vaccines

The Daily Mail has reported that Pfizer and Moderna have launched trials to determine whether there are long-term negative health impacts associated with the use of their Covid vaccines. The studies will involve monitoring Americans who have already suffered significant side effects after receiving the shots over the past two years. The Food and Drug Administration requires both companies to carry out this research as a condition of its earlier approval of the vaccines.

Okay, says the FDA, we know that serious issues surfaced during initial testing of these “vaccines,” and it is abundantly clear that there have been hundreds of thousands—or more—adverse reactions to them since we granted Pfizer and Moderna emergency use authorization to employ them, so let’s now embark on a program to see what kind of long-term effects they may have on the roughly 263,000,000 that have been injected with them.

Ready! Fire! Aim!

In an improbable but related development, a recent analysis by the Washington Post found that more vaccinated people are now dying from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people. In fact, 58 percent of the Americans who died from the coronavirus this past August had been vaccinated and boosted. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the majority of Americans dying from Covid were vaccinated, according to this analysis of federal and state data.

This did not stop Dr. Anthony Fauci, outgoing White House Chief Medical Adviser, from emphasizing the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, or encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted with all due haste. Fauci did admit that coronavirus vaccine effectiveness wanes over time-- but proclaimed that the disease shouldn't be compared to other vaccine-treatable illnesses due to its numerous variants.

Fauci stated, "My message, and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you're eligible-- to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

He did not add, “My reputation—and pocketbook—will thank you.”

These so-called vaccines don’t stop a person from getting—or transmitting—the virus. Or even from dying from it. Had other, real, vaccines-- like, say, those for the measles, mumps, or polio—not prevented one from getting or transmitting these diseases, or even from dying from them, they certainly wouldn’t have been so popular. In fact, they wouldn’t have been called “vaccines.”

But, hey, nearly everything is being redefined in this brave new world the impeccably woke have created. “Males” and “females?” No! There are an infinite number of genders! And, like snowflakes, no two genders are exactly alike.

“Criminals?” “Convicted felons?” Pshaw! We say “justice-involved individuals.”

“Truth?” What do you mean? Like, “my truth,” or “your truth?” Or maybe “Xir’s truth” or “they’s truth?”

In truth, the actual kind, COVID-19 vaccines are problematic at best. They do not prevent one from getting or transmitting the disease, nor do they even prevent one from dying from it. And there have been millions of documented adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccinations worldwide. The number of unexplained “excess deaths” has never been greater. Apparently healthy young athletes are dropping dead around the world. Miscarriages and birth defects are on the rise.

My message to Fauci would be: “It’s about damn time you left your job as Chief Medical Advisor to us all. Please, for the safety of our families and to protect our communities, retire…preferably to Botswana, Albania, or such like.

Leave us here to assess the long-term negative health impacts of your Reign of Error.

Photo credit: Marco Verch CC BY 2.0 license