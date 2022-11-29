Marriage and the Uniparty

I call them the Republicrats. History has shown again and again that one-party rule over time becomes breathtakingly corrupt and corrupting -- even to the point of denaturing everything it is to be human.

Recently, there was a bill before the Senate to codify gay marriage. It was called the Respect for Marriage Act. Twelve Republican senators voted for the bill. This was enough to make the bill filibuster-proof. So it is likely to become law. No doubt the press and the media elites will claim this is a great breakthrough for humanity, and Biden will sign the bill amongst great fanfare with cameras flashing and, maybe, even some Republicans will be with him to bask in the unifying glory of the moment.

However, almost 20 years ago, President George W. Bush said he supported a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage, believing such an amendment was the only way to protect the status of marriage between a man and a woman, which he called “the most fundamental institution of civilization.” He also said, “The voice of the people must be heard.”

What caused the change? Twenty years ago many people, including myself, thought it was ridiculous to create a constitutional amendment to protect marriage -- sort of like the flag desecration amendment, which was nearly made into law.

Now there has been a sea change, but what caused this sea change is what always forces change on the American people: permanent elites who are both Republicans and Democrats and especially the guaranteed permanent elites: the media.

It works like this.

Twenty years ago, the media elites, who have permanent power, had not had time to force their agenda on the American people. We even have a saying for this: America isn’t ready yet. When Stephen Colbert interviewed Pete Buttigieg a few years ago, while Pete Buttigieg was running for president, Colbert strongly implied America wasn’t ready yet for a gay president. However, Colbert was using his massive media power to prepare America for the inevitable. Colbert uses guaranteed power granted by the state to change people’s minds. (It’s like a foot on the neck that will never come off.) How can you fight it?

The media elites ruthlessly use their power to force America to change. Their propaganda is always the same: we see the future, and we have the power to slowly wear you down: you will do what we say no matter what it is, and we are backed up by the use of force if necessary: the FBI. Why resist? Even those in the media who initially oppose change eventually must come over to our side. Even the politicians will eventually capitulate, because our institution will live forever and cannot be resisted. Our propaganda never attacks real power (the state’s institutional structures). Why not join us for the cultural revolution that the stuffy, philistine politicians and the American people will eventually have no choice but to submit to? You can be better than the herd, the great unwashed, because you agree with us: the elite. This makes you the elite -- sort of. We run this county -- not the elected officials -- because we have permanent guaranteed power! They don’t!

It doesn’t matter what the change is. It could be anything, but eventually everyone must submit to the power of the state, the FBI, and the state’s omnipotent, Orwellian institutions: the one party: the old guard: the Republicrats and the mind-manipulating media that protects the state and the permanent elites -- from all threats, both foreign and domestic. It doesn’t matter if gay marriage becomes codified; it doesn’t matter if transgenderism becomes codified; it doesn’t matter if infanticide becomes codified - like the former progressivist governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, once suggested was the next great barrier humanity needed to leap over. And he was right! Power will guarantee that everyone is forced to agree. No possibility of dissent.

Image: Jordanuhl7