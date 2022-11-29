Voters of all stripes want more drilling in the U.S. -TIPP poll

Joe Biden may be all in for Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro to be drilling for oil to keep his socialist hellhole afloat, as we learned when he greenlighted Chevron to drill there, but a huge majority of Americans, from across the political spectrum, favor more U.S. drilling.

That was the finding of the latest Issues & Insights / TIPP poll, which is very reliable.

According to Terry Jones, writing at TIPP Insights:

In the poll, we asked 1,359 adults the following question: "What should government do to alleviate the diesel shortage?" The online I&I/TIPP Poll, taken from Nov. 2-4, has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percentage points. Respondents were given, in order, the following possible responses. Responses 1 to 4 were randomized to avoid any order bias: "Encourage more drilling and refining of oil." "Keep imposing strict limits on carbon-based fuels to reduce climate change." "Return to the rules and standards for energy production that prevailed in 2020." "Tax oil companies if they don’t produce more oil." "Do nothing." "Not sure Americans mostly favored No. 1, encourage more drilling and refining of oil to boost diesel and other fuel supplies. It garnered an overall response of 39%. A close second, at 36%, was "Return to the rules and standards for energy production that prevailed in 2020."

Yes, a certain percentage around 25%, roughly corresponding to the number of Americans who identify as extremely liberal, chose that foolish fourth answer about taxing oil companies. But the least popular answer was "do nothing," which as Jones noted, was evidence that voters want the government to do something about high oil and gas prices, instead of sit on its hands. About 75% wanted a return to the Trump-era status quo on energy production if not its equivalent, which was drill more, and the group was bipartisan..

It's relevant because right now Joe Biden is doing exactly the opposite. He's removing the squeeze of sanctions from monstrous dictators like Nicolas Maduro, so that he can drill, providing him with a monetary lifeline once he can get Chevron in there to pump oil. We all know that they can't do it on their own; they fired thousands of competent energy professionals in 2003 during an oil strike, and replaced them with Cuban operatives and increasingly, politically connected party hacks. Venezuela's oil production went to just about zero based on those decisions. Sanctions, which really bit during the Trump administration, were just the icing on the cake.

Well, it's cake-and-ice cream time for Maduro, it's a small opportunity for Chevron, and it's a big fat zero for American consumers, who won't gain anything significant from Venezuela's imported oil, which in any case, won't be sufficient to bring down prices by itself.

What will bring relief to Americans will be what brought it the last time around, when President Obama was intoning that "we can't just drill our way out of the problem," and incoming President Trump very swiftly showed we can.

"Sí, se puede," as Jill Biden likes to say. Drill, baby, drill.

