MAGA senators, yes; McConnell as leader, no!

If only this story reported at Breitbart were fake news. But considering the first three paragraphs, it has "the ring of truth."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday on CNN's "This Morning" that he was meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in the wake of midterm election results to convince Republican senators to ditch so-called "MAGA Republicans." Co-host Kaitlan Collins said, "Are you going to talk to Mitch McConnell? What does that look like?" Schumer said, "I'm going to say to the Republicans in the Senate who are not the MAGA Republicans, stop letting them lead your party. Work with us to get things done. I intend to sit down with Mitch McConnell and express that."

McConnell, correctly blamed by Senators Cruz and Rubio, among others, for the GOP's disheartening performance in the Senate midterms — it can truly be said that "he never met a MAGA patriot he liked" — should be disqualified from any leadership role in the Republican Party. His willingness to work with Schumer to effect the Bidenization of America should be the final nail in the coffin.

What is meant by the Bidenization of America? The transformation of our blooming land of liberty into a political desert, where the self-aggrandizing authoritarians live off the sacrifices of the many. This image is borrowed from Madison's opening line in Federalist Paper No. 57, a paper that anticipated by more than two centuries the magnificent MAGA movement that McConnell, working with Schumer, is intent on destroying.

No wonder the radical left of the 21st century trashes the memory of the Founding Generation. That generation cherished individual freedom and limited government and scorned the titled symbols of a self-anointed aristocracy.

The following two paragraphs from Federalist No. 57 are anathema to the wannabe aristocrats along our eastern and western shores:

Who are to be the electors of the federal representatives? Not the rich, more than the poor; not the learned, more than the ignorant; not the haughty heirs of distinguished names, more than the humble sons of obscure and unpropitious fortune. ... Who are to be the objects of popular choice? Every citizen whose merit may recommend him to the esteem and confidence of his country. No qualification of wealth, of birth, of religious faith, or of civil profession is permitted to fetter the judgment or disappoint the inclination of the people.

What is the mindset of McConnell, Schumer, and their MAGA-loathing ilk? Hillary Clinton gave us their anti-liberty mindset when she declaimed these words, as they appeared in Time, September 2016, in an article by Katie Reilly:

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York City on Friday, Hillary Clinton said half of Donald Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables" characterized by "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic" views. "You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?" Clinton said. "The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

Don't doubt that McConnell shares this bigoted, baseless, blustering bombast aimed at MAGA patriots. Has he asked this simple question of Biden/Garland/Wray? "Why are you denying due process to the January 6 political prisoners languishing in your federal dungeons more than a year without trial?" Has McConnell said to Schumer, "Let's work together to put an end to the SWAT team pre-dawn arrests on unarmed conservatives who are guilty of nothing more than disagreeing with the policies of your party"?

What more is there to say about McConnell, except to note that while he is, indeed, meretricious, there is no merit in his remaining Senate Republican leader?

