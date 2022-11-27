Justin Trudeau appears on Canadian drag queen television show

Wearing a short sleeve short with a loose necktie, connoting informality, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put in a 2 minute guest appearance on a television show called “Canada’s Drag Race,” spouting the expected lines about tolerance. Perhaps the purist distillation of the pabulum was, “Can we move beyond tolerate, and start embracing, and loving, and accepting?”

Normalizing transsexualism is now one of the goals of Canada’s head of government.

Here is the 2 minutes and sixteen seconds of the appearance:

Grabien video Screengrab