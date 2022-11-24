« Supreme Court smacks Trump | What Thanksgiving is really about »
November 24, 2022

It’s not racism that’s destroying American communities

By Andrea Widburg

Democrats know what’s destroying inner-city communities: Systemic racism (including in prison sentences), the lack of reparations, police violence, the lack of organic groceries, and AR-15s. None of this is true, of course, but it’s the snake oil they’re peddling and, sadly, a lot of people within these inner-city communities seem to buy it because they keep voting for the same old Democrats. (Maxine Waters, anyone?)

Will Scharf, an Assistant U.S. Attorney who works in the violent crimes unit in St. Louis, Missouri, America’s most dangerous city, has a different take on what’s going on. It won’t surprise you, of course, to learn that the Democrats are wrong in every respect. The problem is drugs (just as it was in the 1980s), only it’s a whole worse now thanks to our broken border and refusal to confront China:

Rather than telling hard truths and tackling real problems, Democrats are demanding reparations. As we know from almost six decades of welfare, along with thousands of programs steering resources to minority communities, (1) these programs don’t work, and (2) just as in any corrupt country, a significant part of the funds ends up in bureaucrats’ and politicians’ offices and pockets. In other words, based on past performance, it’s reasonable to believe that the push for reparations has less to do with saving communities from collapse and a lot more to do with old-fashioned graft.

By the way, speaking of out-of-control drug-related crime and human suffering in the 1980s, what stopped it was strict sentencing laws. Indeed, that was one of the few useful things Joe Biden did during his almost 50 years in federal politics.

The Talmud says, “If you are kind to the cruel, you will end up being cruel to the kind.” Leftist policies vis-à-vis criminals and the communities on which they prey perfectly illustrate the truth of this timeless saying.

Image: St. Louis (YouTube screen grab).

