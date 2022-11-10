Hollywood royalty loans Zelensky a Golden Calf

Shakespeare wrote, “All the world’s a stage” — but with brazen creative license, one could arguably say, “all of Ukraine is a stage.”After all, Zelensky himself is a former actor, and even found time out of his busy wartime schedule to pose in Vogue and deliver a speech at the Grammys. Additionally, since the reignition of the Ukraine–Russia conflict this past February, a legion of high-profile Hollywooders have made the journey to Ukraine to….? Well, I don’t really know what the purpose was. We’ve seen Jessica Chastain, Angelina Jolie, Ben Stiller, Liev Schrieber, and Sean Penn, but all that seems to arise from these photo ops are virtue-signals. According to The Hill, an official social media channel Zelensky’s said:

For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable…. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more.

I find this statement quite comical, because these “famous people” are literally famous for their ability to convince an audience that what isn’t true is true. They’re actors for Heaven’s sake.

But now one of the silver screen elites has gone back, and the climax of the visit will leave you dumbfounded.

This week, Penn once again arrived in Kiev, but this time, brought with him one of his Oscar awards, and loaned it, let me repeat that, he loaned it to Zelensky. He cares so much and feels so “terrible”, but the rich schmuck couldn’t even gift his hero the superfluous idol. Set to sentimental music, a video clip which showed Penn (temporarily) handing over the award circulated on social media:

(If you didn’t catch it, Penn also said, “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”)

Yes Sean, it is very silly. You apparently had nothing else better to do, you flew halfway across the world to drop off a chunk of metal valued at $400, but only for a time, because you asked for it back. How classic and predictable of the metaphysical, spiritually transcendent Hollywood-types — ‘Hey man, I’m deep, I don’t care about material possessions, but when you’re done with it, please return the gaudy knickknack I received because I played the role of predatory homosexual so well.’ (Penn recieved an Oscar for his performance as notorious pederast, Harvey Milk.)

Now, Capitalism 101 would teach you that things are only worth what someone is willing to pay, and I wouldn’t pay $1 for that chunk of metal.

When I saw the exchange, I actually winced in discomfort, it was all too pathetic. Americans used to have pride in not being idiots. Can you imagine if John Wayne, or Clark Gable saw this?

