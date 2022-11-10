Countries battle to claim UK’s PM Sunak as their own

When Rishi Sunak became the first nonwhite Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, there was relatively little crowing about the “glass ceilings” that seem to obsess Americans. Trevor Noah, the South Africa-born host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, ran a segment claiming there was a racist backlash, but stirred up his own backlash, as even the left wing Guardian noted:

Former cabinet minister Sajid Javid, who was Britain’s first non-white chancellor and home secretary, said Noah was “simply wrong” and called his monologue “a narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality”.

However, a different kind of controversy has arisen, a rather friendly one. Multiple countries are claiming a hand in his origin.

India claims that Rishi Sunak is of Indian origin, as his grandparents migrated from undivided India under British rule!

Pakistan also claims that Rishi Sunak is their son, as his grandfather was born on their land that became Pakistan after the partition!

Kenya claims that Rishi Sunak's father Yashveer Sunak was born in Kenya, so they claim his origin as well.

The UK says nothing needs to be said because Rishi was born in Southampton, UK so he is a Britisher!

South Africa also claims its origin, as Rishi's mother, Usha was born there!

India also claims that Rishi ji* is their son-in-law as he is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire founder and chairman emeritus of Infosys.

Now the USA enters the battlefield claiming that since Akshata Murthy is a US citizen, Rishi is their son-in-law!

Perhaps it is safe to say that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a man of the world.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Official Portrait, public domain

* "ji" is an honorific suffix common to many languages of the Indian subcontinent.