Drill baby drill -- but in Venezuela

The Biden administration wants more oil drilling. Unfortunately, it's in Venezuela, not here. Here is the story in case you missed it between turkey, the NFL, and the World Cup. Here it goes:

The Biden administration Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro's government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro's government. Earlier this year the Treasury Department again allowed the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

Really? To restart negotiations with the opposition? Well, our side is going to keep an eye on Maduro's commitment to the talks and will reimpose stricter sanctions if he is not serious. So we are depending on the honesty of a dictator?

Beyond being naïve about Maduro, it's a bad deal for the U.S. Our oil and gas industry is on hold because we "care about the planet," i.e. climate change. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela can pump away but no one cares about climate change when they do it. Where is Greta when we really need her?

Again, this is so stupid and shortsighted. Who is running the country? Maybe it's the same people who want to sign a nuclear deal with Iran.

