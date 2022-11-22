Democrat Congress cooks up DACA amnesty in the lame duck session

Democrats know they have just a few weeks left to do as much damage as they can before the Republicans take over in the House.

That explains the news out there that House Democrats are planning a mass amnesty for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, illegal aliens who are minors under Obama-era protection from deportation, brought in by their parents or the human smugglers they paid, if not here on their own.

According to a report from Fox News dated Saturday:

Democrats and immigration activists are looking to get some form of amnesty for illegal immigrants through Congress in the lame duck session before they lose the House of Representatives to Republicans at the beginning of 2023. Senators and activists held a press conference Wednesday calling for Republicans in the chamber to work with Democrats to pass a version of the DREAM Act, which would grant a path to citizenship for recipients (and those otherwise eligible) of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. That program, established by President Barack Obama in 2012, granted protection from deportation for millions of illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The program was recently dealt a blow when an appeals court upheld a 2021 ruling that prevented further enrollments, which was found to be illegal. While it does not affect the approximately 700,000 already enrolled, the ruling fueled new pushes for a permanent "fix." However, the DREAM Act would go beyond that 700,000 with advocates estimating it could give a pathway to citizenship for approximately two million.

According to an email from the Center for Immigration Studies (not up on their website at this point), that's problematic, because there are a lot of criminals in that 700,000 alone:

Washington, D.C. (November 22, 2022) – A new Center for Immigration Studies report details how our immigration laws handle criminal alien minors who are dealt with, not in adult criminal court, but in the juvenile justice system. This is especially relevant now, as the media is reporting that House Democrats will bring up a bill to grant permanent residence to beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in the lame duck session of Congress.



The CIS report documents that: Juveniles commit a large number of serious offenses. For instance, in 2020, there were 1,353 known juvenile homicide offenders and, in 2019, juveniles constituted 8 percent of all arrests for murder.

Juvenile perpetrators are much more likely to be processed through a juvenile justice system than a criminal court.

However, our immigration laws do not subject to removal alien minors “adjudicated” delinquent in juvenile courts, as our laws do for aliens convicted in criminal court, even for offenses up to and including murder. One of the prime selling points for DACA and DREAM Act legislation has been that beneficiaries are not criminals and don’t pose a risk to public safety. But is this true? The DACA program has never disqualified aliens adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court, and as a result many DACA recipients were affiliated with gangs and many had arrest records. USCIS has admitted that “we let those with criminal arrests for sexually assaulting a minor, kidnapping, human trafficking, child pornography, or even murder be provided [DACA] protection”.

So amnesty is set to go out to even killers of Americans.

Sound like a sound choice in choosing whom to allow in to the U.S.? Only to the congressional Democrats who are backing this proposed new law. While foreign doctors, nurses, engineers and entrepreneurs pay thousands in legal costs and patiently wait in line for years for their number to get called in order to immigrate here legally, bottom-of-the-barrel gang members are being handed instant amnesty and a path to U.S. citizenship through this hideous new DACA amnesty measure.

Sound fair to legal immigrants? It's not fair, and it's not in the least bit fair to Americans here, either, as it effectively imports Latin America's hellhole crime problem into the U.S. and makes Americans the victims.

Is anyone calculating the potential prison costs this amnesty will bring with it? Probably not. But such costs will run in the millions and that's if the crimes get solved, which most won't, given that they'll be acts of vandalism, car break-ins, smash and grab robberies, drug dealing, and muggings.

This mass blanket amnesty is bound to create chaos. It not only will incentivize more illegals to come, making a mockery of legal immigration, and destroying any meaningful definition of U.S. citizenship, handing it out cheap.

If Democrats want to do an amnesty, they should move with surgical precision to admit only the creme de la creme of illegal migrants, the ones who have worked or served, who have respected U.S. sovereignty while here -- not waved the Honduran or Venezuelan flag, the ones who have not committed any illegal acts, who have paid taxes, and who show potential for becoming constructive and contributing members of society, which means STEM- and business-related majors, not womyn's studies majors.

That would put their admission roughly in line with what is required of legal immigrants and preserve some semblance of rule of law. Anything else is just importing Venezuela's and Mexico's criminals into the U.S. and letting U.S. cities endure the crime. With a rigged election system, that doesn't bother Democrats any as they don't have to answer to voters any more. But it will serve to remind voters what they are about -- which is replacing them as the electorate, with imported thugs.

This incoming Congress has its hands full in repealing as much as it can passed by these Democrat destroyers as they attempt to blow up the joint on the way out.

Image: Fibonacci Blue, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0